ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of killing man in Wrightwood

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZoXL_0fvrwuVi00

A man was arrested after sheriff’s officials discovered a dead man at a home in the mountain community of Wrightwood.

Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested on suspicion of killing Nicholas Robinson, 41, in a home in the 5700 Block of Heath Creek Drive, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Both men are residents of Wrightwood, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose how the men were acquainted.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Sunday obtained information regarding suspicious circumstances at a home on Heath Creek Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted a welfare check at the location and discovered a deceased man, later identified as Robinson, sheriff’s officials reported.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Detectives learned that after Robinson and Boroff were involved in a physical altercation, Boroff fled to Mexico. He was later detained in the U.S. after turning himself in, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives interviewed Boroff and later arrested him on suspicion of killing Robinson. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga where he remains without bail.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details are available for release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 1

Related
vvng.com

3 men arrested for burglary, weapons, and other charges in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.comcom) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Team made three arrests and recovered stolen property in connection to multiple burglaries which occurred in the city of Victorville. It happened on May 26, 2022, at about 6:30 pm, in the area of El Evado...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Wrightwood, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Wrightwood, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Bicyclist dies after being involved in a traffic collision with two vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga

A bicyclist succumbed to the injuries he suffered after a traffic collision with two vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on May 30 at 10:23 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard near Baker Avenue. Through investigation, deputies determined that a 44-year-old Rancho Cucamonga...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
z1077fm.com

SHERIFF LOOKING FOR INFORMATION AFTER AN RV FIRE

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking information after an abandoned RV was found on fire. Wednesday, May 25 deputies were dispatched to the area of Yucca Mesa Road and La Brisa Drive in the City of Yucca Valley after a report of a vehicle on fire. Deputies arrived found a burning RV left abandoned in the middle of the desert. The Sheriff’s Department Bomb and Arson division was contacted to conduct further investigation. The investigation is still on going at this time, there is not a victim nor a suspect in this case.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight shooting in Coachella prompts road closure

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have been at the scene of a shooting incident on Cairo Street since early Thursday morning. The road is closed between Shady Lane and Date Avenue, across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School. NEWS CHANNEL 3 Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:17 am. Deputies said The post Overnight shooting in Coachella prompts road closure appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Man#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Department
knewsradio.com

Homeowner Survives Home Invasion Robbery…He Knew 2 Of The Suspects

Robbery suspect Cameran Deneal Perris CA May 25th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A homeowner in Western Riverside County has found out the hard way you have be careful when picking your friends. On Wednesday May 25th 2022, deputies responded to a home invasion robbery call at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Wrightwood murder suspect turns himself in after fleeing to Mexico

A Wrightwood man suspected of murder turned himself in to authorities Sunday after briefly fleeing to Mexico. Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, also of Wrightwood. Robinson’s body was found inside a home on the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive on Sunday by deputies from the […]
CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Video: Drivers throw punches after fender bender in Torrance

A Torrance fistfight caught on camera appears to have started as a case of road rage. The altercation began Tuesday with a fender bender near Torrance Boulevard and Elm Avenue, according to the Torrance Police Department. “One of the vehicles cut the other one off and then slammed on brakes...
TORRANCE, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY RESIDENT ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING JUVENILE

A Yucca Valley woman was taken into custody Saturday, May 28, after what Sheriff’s Deputies say was a kidnapping. According to a press release, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to a subject disturbance call in the 7200 block of Airway Avenue, Yucca Valley. The suspect, identified as Giselle Berreondo, 34, entered a nearby residence uninvited and attempted to take a 14 year old girl against her will. Berreondo forcibly grabbed and dragged the victim through the residence and was stopped by the victim’s mother, who heard the commotion. Berreondo refused to let go of the victim and assaulted the victim’s mother and boyfriend as they freed the victim from Berreondo’s grasp. Berreondo tried to leave the area but was detained by arriving deputies.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
868
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy