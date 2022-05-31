ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance's Deavan Clegg reveals son Taeyang, three, was diagnosed with leukemia: 'Every parents absolute worst nightmare'

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Deavan Clegg, of 90 Day Fiancé fame, revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday that her three-year-old son Taeyang has cancer.

The reality TV personality shares the toddler with her estranged husband and fellow 90 Day star, Jihoon Lee, who has not had contact with the boy in several years.

Clegg asked fans for prayers, donations and support groups to help her and her family through what she described as 'every parents absolute worst nightmare.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sdaba_0fvrwrrX00
Tragic: Deavan Clegg, of 90 Day Fiancé fame, revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday that her three-year-old son Taeyang has cancer

'I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength,' Deavan wrote on Instagram.

'I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago,' she continued.

'He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy.

'Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please,' the heartbroked mom penned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWaZx_0fvrwrrX00
Drama: The reality TV personality shares the toddler with her estranged husband and fellow 90 Day star, Jihoon Lee, who has not had contact with the boy in several years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoAfc_0fvrwrrX00
'I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago,' she wrote

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of the toddler's medical care, which is expected to go on for years.

'It is estimated that every year of Luekemia treatment is $100,000 plus dollars, and places a financial hardship on most families,' the GoFundMe read.

His particular type of cancer has no known causes, according to the page, which was set up by a relative of Deavan.

Last month, around the time of his third birthday, Taeyang had started experiencing symptoms of fatigue, wheezing and pain.

Doctors at a local clinic sent him home with steroids but he ended up in the emergency room after his symptoms worsened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PzhD_0fvrwrrX00
'He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago,' Clegg explained
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUiv9_0fvrwrrX00
Help out: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of the toddler's medical care, which is expected to go on for years

After several trips back and forth to the hospital with little to no improvement, a specialist was called in who diagnosed the boy with cancer.

He is currently getting care at a children's hospital and has undergone several surgical procedures.

Clegg, who is five months pregnant with another child at home in addition to Taeyang, is estranged from his father Jihoon Lee.

Lee is reportedly unaware of his son's cancer diagnosis, according to TMZ. The outlet was told that Lee has his ex blocked on multiple platforms and attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6cV7_0fvrwrrX00
Road to recovery: The three-year-old is currently getting care at a children's hospital and has undergone several surgical procedures and could make a full recovery within five years

