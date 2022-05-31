ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Report: Judge dismisses misdameanor charges against Jerry Jeudy

 4 days ago

The district attorney in Arapahoe County filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy on Tuesday morning according to multiple reports. The judge has since dismissed all charges against Jeudy.

Jeudy was arrested May 12 on suspicion of criminal tampering and domestic violence, both misdemeanors. The police were called to Jeudy's home after he allegedly withheld several of his girlfriend's items from her, including her wallet and their new-born child's documents. Arapahoe County Sherriff Tyler Brown indicated there was no physical contact between Jeudy and his accuser at the time of the arrest.

“When it comes to the severity of charges this is a very low-level misdemeanor but we take all cases of domestic violence seriously,” Brown said May 12. “It’s important to make sure the victims’ voices are heard in these specific situations.”

Jeudy's accuser said at a May 13th hearing she never anticipated Jeudy being arrested and asked for all charges to be dropped. Jeudy has another hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeudy is entering his third season with the Broncos.

