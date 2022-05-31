SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol released the identity of the driver killed in a single-car crash off Cuesta Grade on May 26, 2022.

CHP said the man was identified as Eric Leon, 31, from Coalinga.

Leon died early Thursday morning when his car flew and overturned down Cuesta Grade, eventually landing on its roof.

Prior to this crash, Leon's car was traveling southbound on Highway 101 south of TV Tower Road at an unknown speed when it made an unsafe turning movement and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the road, said CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

The post CHP releases identity of driver killed in May 26 Cuesta Grade crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .