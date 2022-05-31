Free Fishing Event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I nominate Heidi Sovacool for the Sunshine Award. Heidi has one of the most kind and gracious hearts. She has a natural way of taking care of those around her. Heidi owns Offering Hope Therapies, an occupational therapy clinic in Ladysmith. She is the therapist that dedicates her time to working with infants through geriatric patients, helping them to live their best life. Heidi also owns Offering Hope and Wellness where children from the surrounding areas come to enjoy gymnastics and ninja warrior classes. Heidi created this space to bring Christ into the center of a fun recreational environment. Heidi does so much for the Ladysmith community and her local church, giving back the gifts God has given her.

LADYSMITH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO