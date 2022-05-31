ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Free Fishing Event

By Judy Clark
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA wants to get you hooked on...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls ‘Just Between Friends’ Consignment Sale on now

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Parents looking for deals are in luck this weekend, the “Just Between Friends” Consignment Sale is underway. Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Volunteers get airport ready for Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the Chippewa Valley Air Show set to begin Saturday, an army of volunteers are hard at work getting the airport ready. Their duties include putting up thousands of chairs, putting up fencing around the tarmac and cooking plenty of food for the weekend. They also spent Thursday cooking for local veterans who are being honored that night.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Boots

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy with special needs is looking for a home that can help her learn as she grows. Pepper is deaf and blind. She was surrendered to the Eau Claire County Humane Association with her two brothers. The boys already got adopted.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Black bear sighting on Wausau’s west side causes excitement and caution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau residents living on the city’s west side saw an unusual sight Thursday morning. A black bear moseyed its way through several yards near S. 17th Avenue and W Thomas Street. Members in Facebook groups like “You know you’re from Wausau...” were eager to catch a glimpse of the animal. While bears within the city limits aren’t totally uncommon, sightings are infrequent.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) -The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Community Table in Eau Claire reopens for in-person dining

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For nearly 30 years, The Community Table has been working to make sure everyone in need in the Eau Claire community has something to eat all year long, but the pandemic changed how it could serve the community the last two years. The pandemic caused The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Blue Angels arrive ahead of 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The show is anticipated to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

LARRY AND JULIE STEWART

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Julie and Larry are the owners of Babes in Toyland Childcare. I have never had the pleasure of working with such loving, caring, committed people. They truly and genuinely care for everyone, from the children to parents and staff. They work tirelessly to make the center a safe and loving space for the children to learn and grow. Thank you for all you do for all of us.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tuesday Night Blues kicks off 14th season in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another season of Tuesday Night Blues kicked off Tuesday night in Eau Claire. The summer music series, presented by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society, is in its 14th season. The concerts are held at Owen Park in Eau Claire each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. from...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

City of La Crosse considering ban of conversion therapy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse may soon join more than a dozen other Wisconsin municipalities in banning a controversial therapy method. Conversion therapy is described as any attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, which is a practice most often targeted at young people who identify as LGBTQ+.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

U.S. Navy Blue Angels star attraction of Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The skies were buzzing Thursday as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced ahead of this weekend’s Chippewa Valley Air Show. The two-day event is expected to bring in huge crowds as the air show returns for the first time since 2018. The Blue Angels are always a fan favorite as they showcase their precision flight demonstrations.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

26th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Outing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wild Ridge Golf Course is set to host its 26th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Outing. The event starts Friday at 11:00 a.m. with 18 holes scramble play. Two former Green Bay Packers are joining in the fun, Gilbert brown and Craig Newsome. The annual golf outing...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Taps for Veterans at Fleet Farm on Memorial Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some businesses are doing their part to honor the fallen on this Memorial Day. Fleet Farm teamed up with Taps for Veterans to sound Taps this Memorial Day at all 47 store locations across the Midwest. Taps is a bugle call during flag ceremonies at military funerals to honor those who died in the armed forces.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Post 7232 participates in VFW Day of Service

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of an Eau Claire Veterans of Foreign Wars Post spent part of Tuesday participating in a National Day of Service. Members of Eau Claire VFW Post 7232, which is located on Folsom Street, volunteered at The Community Table, where they helped prepare and serve meals to people in need in the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

H.S.H.S. SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR STAFF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank the staff on the 6th floor of H.S.H.S. Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care while I was a patient there. I have worked in healthcare for many years, am familiar with excellent care, and I was a witness and a receiver of excellent quality healthcare. Thanks to everyone for making a fairly miserable experience quite bearable.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls chemical distribution company expands

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A chemical distribution company broke ground for an expansion Thursday in Chippewa Falls. ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier company. Congressman Ron Kind and business leaders from Chippewa Falls were at the Groundbreaking event Thursday afternoon to speak on the economic impact...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HEIDI SOVACOOL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I nominate Heidi Sovacool for the Sunshine Award. Heidi has one of the most kind and gracious hearts. She has a natural way of taking care of those around her. Heidi owns Offering Hope Therapies, an occupational therapy clinic in Ladysmith. She is the therapist that dedicates her time to working with infants through geriatric patients, helping them to live their best life. Heidi also owns Offering Hope and Wellness where children from the surrounding areas come to enjoy gymnastics and ninja warrior classes. Heidi created this space to bring Christ into the center of a fun recreational environment. Heidi does so much for the Ladysmith community and her local church, giving back the gifts God has given her.
LADYSMITH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire church holds service to remember gun violence victims

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday evening community members gathered to remember victims of mass shootings across the country. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire held a special service to honor those lost or affected by gun violence. Community members prayed, listened to a reflection written by a survivor...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, May 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but it was the official start of the Northwoods League play. At Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express opened the season taking on the La Crosse Loggers.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

