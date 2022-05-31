ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13km5k_0fvrvBCA00
Boat Capsized FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. (John Jaques/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File) (John Jaques)

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team located the body Tuesday morning in 107 feet (32 meters) of water at Lake Pueblo State Park after an all-night search, the state agency said in a statement. The 11 others on the boat survived.

The Pueblo County coroner plans to release the victim's identity after next of kin are notified.

The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park when witnesses reported high winds apparently overturned the boat Sunday evening.

The second victim, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of the community of Pueblo West, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The survivors were treated for hyperthermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Park manager Joe Stadterman said the accident “underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water.”

"If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket,” he said.

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Girl, 9, survives cougar attack while camping in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl is in intensive care after she was mauled by a cougar while camping in Washington state. According to KIRO-TV, Lily Kryzhanivskyy was at a children’s camp near Fruitland, northwest of Spokane, over the weekend when the cougar attacked, wildlife officials said. The girl, whose face and body were covered in scratches and cuts, is being treated at a Spokane hospital, the news outlet reported.
SPOKANE, WA
WGAU

Nonprofit helps formerly incarcerated firefighters get jobs

For years California, Florida, Oregon, Washington, and other states have relied on incarcerated men and women to fight wildfires. They are trained to perform grueling work while earning just a few dollars, sometimes as little as $2 a day. Incarcerated workers who serve as volunteer firefighters help contain and combat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Siblings sentenced in 1993 California cold case murder

REDDING, Calif. — A brother and sister have been sentenced for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder in California. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says Curtis Dean Culver and Shanna Nicole Culver, were sentenced last week for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder of Frank McAlister in California. Both were sentenced to voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert, and multiple assault charges. Curtis was charged with 35 years in prison and Shanna was charged with 20 years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo West, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside the building as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said...
WGAU

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WGAU

California court determines that bees are legally ‘fish’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California appeals court has ruled that bumblebees can be legally classified as “fish.”. The case centered around California’s Endangered Species Act, which was one of the first in the United States when it was signed by then-governor Ronald Reagan in 1970, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The law grants protections to any “bird, mammal, fish, amphibia or reptile” whose status was threatened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsized#Lake Pueblo State Park#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
WGAU

Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

AVON LAKE, Ohio — (AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026....
AVON LAKE, OH
WGAU

Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $1.1 million at Texas crossings

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A trio of recent seizures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry netted mixed narcotics worth nearly $1.1 million. The first interception occurred Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge when a 25-year-old Brownsville woman driving a 2013 Ford applied for...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Company donates 19 custom caskets to victims

EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
EDNA, TX
WGAU

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. “The danger here is that everyone reads it and nods their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Lack of water in Puerto Rico town sparks federal lawsuit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Puerto Rico’s water and sewer company was hit by a federal lawsuit on Thursday demanding that it provide services to thousands of residents who lack potable water on a daily basis. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Carmen Maldonado, mayor...
POLITICS
WGAU

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that fired him

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide seeking to oust Indiana's Republican secretary of state is embracing Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen while also fending off criticism about twice leaving jobs in that office after being written up for poor job performance.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under legislation approved by Republican lawmakers and set to be signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. Democrats said the proposal, which is optional for schools, sends the wrong message a week...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Can Pa. GOP candidate make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state's most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump's lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy