Moore police warn against destruction of campaign signs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam. According to OCSO, several people have been receiving calls from the sheriff's office saying there is a warrant out for their arrest and they have to purchase gift cards or send money online to secure a bond.
MCKINNEY, Texas (KOKH) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who was wanted for first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting in Del City. Bruce Baker was arrested at an apartment complex in McKinney on Tuesday. The victim in the November 2019 Del City shooting was 18-year-old Ryan Yearby. Authorities...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state and nation, support is pouring in for Tulsa and the victims of the tragic shooting. But some say the thoughts and prayers aren't enough, and instead are demanding action. Oklahoma lawmakers remain divided. Democrats are calling for stricter background checks and more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health found a laundry list of issues plaguing the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Fox 25 obtained the findings of the department's surprise inspection of the facility in April outlining those problems through an open records request. In addition to...
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Chickasha Police Department late Tuesday night. The Chickasha Police Department requested the assistance of OSBI after an officer-involved shooting took place May 31, just before midnight. According to the...
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is facing several complaints after an incident in Enid over the weekend. Enid police said they responded to 1216 W. Cherokee just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a mental health call. According to officers, the caller said Matthew Truman Travis was “very intoxicated,...
Tecumseh, Okla. (KOKH) — In light of the recent mass shootings, the Tecumseh police department is offering active shooter training to local schools, churches and businesses. Tecumseh PD put the offer for ALICE training on their Facebook page two days ago and several businesses have signed up. ALICE stands...
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police want to know who fired several pellet guns at the University of British Columbia's women's golf team. The team was in OKC for a golf tournament last week when it happened. Grace Bell says her team was headed to dinner when...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State health officials are looking for the person or persons who dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue on May 24. State health officials it's vital to evaluate their safety risk due to possible exposure to rabies. "In Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Animal Welfare announced that the fee for all dog adoptions will be waived indefinitely due to the shelter being well over capacity. “We currently have over 450 dogs in our care. Our building is meant to hold only 297,” OKC Animal Welfare wrote on Facebook. “We NEED the public to help us save lives.”
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Health Department is providing a free car seat check and instruction session due to a statewide shortage in car seat technicians. Due to a statewide shortage in car seat technicians, the Cleveland County Health Department is offering their services at the agency's Moore location to provide free car seat checks and instructional sessions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Across the state, hundreds of organizations are requesting a piece of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The state has $1.87 billion to divvy out, and lawmakers are tasked with weeding through the applicants. There's a range of organizations across the state...
The OKC Animal Shelter has announced it's waiving adoption fees indefinitely due to massive over-crowding. Over-crowding has gotten so bad that hundreds of animals are facing the possibility of being euthanized. And the shelter is asking for the publics help. "We could not be more thrilled actually that today is...
Good Day OK's Shelby Love and Adam King meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Sam and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) - Moore Public Schools announced the details of its summer meal program in June on Wednesday. Through June 30th, breakfast items are served from 8 -10 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. -12:45 p.m. at the following school sites:. Central Elementary - 123 NW 2nd,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 1,300 people were dealing with homelessness on the night of Oklahoma City's annual count, new data released Wednesday shows. A Point in Time Count of the homeless population in Oklahoma City was carried out on March 3 and 1,339 people were counted. That's...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is providing their apes with an animal-approved vending machine as part of an inventive enrichment activity. The OKC Zoo is collaborating with WildThink, the creator of the Animal Vending Machine, to bring their apes an interactive enrichment tool that encourages them to problem-solve and be active.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the school year at its end, children across America will be left hungry, not able to rely on the meals they normally get at school. Fox 25, our parent company Sinclair, and Feeding America launched a partnership to help provide meals to children this summer when school is not in session.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two well-known museums in Oklahoma City are joining forces to offer a joint ticket to patrons. First Americans Museum and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum are offering a joint ticket for $25. “This is an opportunity for visitors to experience two incredible institutions...
