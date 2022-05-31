ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

54 year old stabbed in the back twice over the weekend

By Liz Ryan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A stabbing in a house on N Chicago Ave ended with cops...

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two female victims were attacked after trying to stop a suspect from burglarizing a relative’s car. Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, said Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in central Sioux Falls, a woman saw a suspect, who lived in the same apartment building as her, trying to break into a relative’s car. The victim yelled at him from her apartment asking what he was doing and then went down to the car to investigate. The victim said the suspect was acting strange and made a comment that he was going to steal everything in the car. When the victim said no, that’s not going to happen, the suspect started to strangle her.
Sioux Falls man strangled one and stabbed another

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –40-year-old Jason Parrin from Sioux Falls was arrested yesterday after police say he was looking in a neighbor’s vehicle. Parrin’s 65-year-old neighbor confronted him, at that time he grabbed her by the neck and began to strangle her. The other victim a 58-year-old...
Police: Man faces charges after stabbing incident in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police investigated a report of a stabbing on Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Saturday just after 5:30 a.m., police were called to an address in northeastern Sioux Falls for a 54-years-old man who had been stabbed 2 times in his back. The man was unresponsive when officers arrived and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. His wounds were later deemed non-life-threatening.
Vermillion, SD
Three Teens Robbed at Gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Sitting in your car waiting for a friend to come out of an apartment complex, you would think there would be no danger to worry about. That was not the case for three teens in Sioux Falls last week. According to Dakota News Now, three 17-year-olds were sitting in a...
2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
Man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in jail tonight following an altercation with his girlfriend early Monday morning. Police say the couple had been drinking and got into an argument. When the woman tried to leave, the man kept her in the house. Police say...
Charges Dropped In Deadly Lincoln County Shooting

Charges are dropped in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County district attorney says that Freddie Seamster acted in self-defense when he shot and killed his neighbor, Lucas Goss. Seamster had faced first-degree murder charges following the July 2021 incident.
One injured after "negligent discharge of a firearm" in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. — A man was hospitalized in Yankton, S.D. over the weekend, after a shooting inside a vehicle. Yankton Police were sent to the 700 block of Whiting Drive Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., where they found a man in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Two people airlifted from truck crash near Burbank

BURBANK, S.D. -- Two people were airlifted from a single-vehicle crash Tuesday near Burbank. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 50 and 471st Avenue. A pickup truck had left the road and came to rest at an angle in a creek bed approximately 100 feet from the road.
South Dakota Man Dies from Injuries in Cass County Motorcycle Crash

(Cass County, IA) A South Dakota man died from injuries in an SUV/motorcycle accident in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Friday, May 27, in heavy traffic in a construction zone on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 55-mile marker. Lifeflight airlifted the motorcycle driver, identified as 78-year-old James W. Spaulding of Jefferson, South Dakota, to Unity Point in Des Moines. Spaulding died from his injuries on Sunday.
NPD: Norfolk man arrested on outstanding warrants after being reported for driving over curbs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody on outstanding warrants after he was initially reported for driving over curbs in Norfolk. On Saturday at 9:42 p.m., Norfolk Police received a complaint about a vehicle driving over curbs and swerving in the roadway. The license plate and description of the vehicle was provided by the witness.
Sioux County authorities remind drivers to move over

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Officials in northwest Iowa are sending a reminder to drivers after a crash in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office posted this video on its Facebook page. In it, a deputy has a car pulled over. But as traffic goes around the...
Lyon County Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying Hit Woman With Car

George, IA (KICD)– The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says a George man tried to run a woman over with his car yesterday. By the time they arrived at the scene he had fled. After an investigation and with help from the Sheldon police department 41 year old Bradly Engelkes was apprehended. He was charged with Using a weapon to committ domestic abuse, and also charged with impeding the flow of air or blood while committing domestic abuse.
No injuries in semi rollover, significant damage to truck and load

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk Police Division responded to a semi rollover around 2 p.m. Captain Chad Reiman said that the truck was hauling building tresses at the time of the accident. Reiman said that the load was heavy enough that it shifted and causing the semi to roll...
Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Air National Guard says another one of their F-16 fighter jets went off the runway at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon. Medical personnel examined and released the pilot. The air guard did not give a reason for the...
A-T-V ROLLOVER CLAIMS SIOUX CITY WOMAN’S LIFE

A 19 YEAR OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS DIED IN AN A-T-V CRASH EARLY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS ZOEY RENE CASON WAS DRIVING AN ATV DOWN A HILL ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AT 12:20 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY CASON BRAKED AND TURNED TO AVOID...
