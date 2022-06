The Washington Commanders want to build a new stadium within the next several years, but they are not exactly planning to go big. The Commanders recently acquired an option to purchase 200 acres of land Woodbridge, Va. They are exploring the possibility of building a new stadium there. According to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Washington’s proposal calls for a 55,000-seat stadium. That would be the smallest stadium in the NFL.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO