ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Kirby Smart shares public thoughts Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher beef: ‘That’s Mickey Mouse’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJdSt_0fvruYMG00
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference in the Butts-Mehre Building in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

You knew Kirby Smart was going to be asked about the recent beef between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia head coach spent his time downplaying the stinging comments made by the two coaches.

“I’m not really worried about a feud between two guys who used to sit in the same staff meetings and have similar conversations,” Smart told reporters at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla. “At the end of the day, sometimes things get heated. You’d rather that not be in the public arena but at the end of the day things like that happen.

“You guys should be on the headphones sometimes. You’d think that was Mickey Mouse.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Busy week shows what is most important for Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart didn’t get to spend much time relaxing in the sun this past week. Between attending SEC spring meetings in Destin Fla., completing various interviews across a host of networks, hosting critical recruiting camps in Athens and prepping for a massive recruiting weekend, Smart has covered more ground than an All-SEC defensive back.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart makes his position clear on potential 9-game SEC conference schedule

Whether it ends up getting voted on this week, two future scheduling models have been touted as for what the future of SEC conference play would look like. One of those models would be an eight-game format, with one protected rivalry and seven rotating foes. The league currently plays eight conference games, with one cross-divisional game being protected and played on an annual basis. Georgia draws Auburn out of the SEC West as it stands. But in this system going forward, Florida would almost certainly be the protected rival for Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

5-Star Breaks Down UGA Visit And The "Georgia Way"

ATHENS - We’re only three days into June, and it’s already been a GIANT month on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They’ll be hosting some of the nation’s top prospects on official visits this weekend, and earlier this week the staff put on a mega-camp where they hosted some top 2024 and 2025 prospects from across the country.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#American Football#Sports#Texas A M#Sec#Cox Media Group
Forsyth County News

Simple Man Distillery brings Georgia grown spirits to Cumming City Center

Award-winning distiller and owner of Simple Man Distillery, Justin Douglas, has found a home in the Cumming City Center where he will mash, ferment, distill, and sell Georgia-centric, farm-to-glass spirits, which are currently distributed across Georgia through Eagle Rock Distributors, according to a news release. Simple Man Distillery, a Georgia...
CUMMING, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
FanSided

Georgia Tech Football 2022 Schedule Breakdown

The 2022 football season for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a crucial one, as head coach Geoff Collins enters his fourth season as head coach. Collins has put up three straight season in which the Yellow Jackets have finished with three wins. So something has to give with his seat being hotter than ever. The schedule that the Yellow Jackets will face will not be a favorable one, as it seems that this will be the toughest schedule that Collins has had in his tenure. Let’s take a look at the game-by-game breakdown of each of the Yellow Jackets’ 12 games this season.
ATLANTA, GA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Exploring Southern Charm in Athens, Georgia

Visitors in Athen, GeorgiaPhoto credit: Visit Athens. Athens is a hip college town located only an hour’s drive from the bustling capital of Atlanta, Georgia. Centered around eclectic neighborhoods, a walkable downtown and an expansive University of Georgia campus, the small town makes for a perfect weekend getaway.
ATHENS, GA
insideradio.com

After Nearly Three Decades At The Helm Of Atlanta’s WSB, News Director Chris Camp Retires.

It’s the end of an era at Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB Atlanta (750/95.5) as longtime News Director Chris Camp retires. Camp joined the station in 1993 from the News Director post at “NewsRadio 630” WPRO Providence. He was tasked with injecting more life into the aging WSB brand, Greg Moceri the PD who hired Camp told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Duvall, Braves argue case at salary arbitration hearing

NEW YORK — (AP) — Outfielder Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves argued their case Friday as salary arbitration hearings resumed after a two-week break. Duvall asked for a raise from $5 million to $10,275,000 and the Braves argued for $9,275,000 in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon. A decision is expected early next week.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Former Humane Society of Northeast Georgia Director Rick Aiken dies

Rick Aiken, who led the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia as executive director from 1989 to 2013, died Sunday. He was 77. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia said in a social media post that Aiken led a campaign for the shelter in 1998, where he built a modern shelter with all indoor kennels. He also transitioned the shelter to a no-kill facility that no longer euthanized due to space limitations. Aiken also established a low-cost spay and neuter center within the Humane Society. The center has spayed or neutered more than 90,000 pets in Georgia. Aiken retired from the position in 2013.
GEORGIA STATE
maggrand.com

Georgia man disappears after dropping father off at Atlanta airport

Georgia deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a missing Gordon County man who vanished after dropping his father off at Atlanta airport on Saturday. Ernest Harold Hill, 53, disappeared sometime Saturday in Atlanta, deputies said. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says Hill drove from Calhoun to Hartsfield Jackson...
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

Adoptable Animals at ACC Animal Services

Like what you just read? Support Flagpole by making a donation today. Every dollar you give helps fund our ongoing mission to provide Athens with quality, independent journalism.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Georgia judge denies bail for Atlanta rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge on Thursday denied bail for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who is awaiting trial after authorities alleged that the Grammy Award winner and his Young Slime Life syndicate were involved in gang-related activity. At a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Ural Glanville said...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy