Video: Black bear sighting in NE Ohio neighborhood

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to multiple calls about a black bear sighting in Concord Township .

The bear was last seen near Oakridge Dr. The sheriff’s office contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources . They want to remind people to keep a safe distance if they see the bear. They ask that people not call the police unless the bear is posing a threat.

Peak black bear mating season begins in early June, according to ODNR .

