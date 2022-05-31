ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord Township, OH

Video: Black bear sighting in NE Ohio neighborhood

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453UoD_0fvruHb900

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to multiple calls about a black bear sighting in Concord Township .

Ohio bill would lessen training requirements for armed school staff

The bear was last seen near Oakridge Dr. The sheriff’s office contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources . They want to remind people to keep a safe distance if they see the bear. They ask that people not call the police unless the bear is posing a threat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Nh3h_0fvruHb900
    Credit: Emily Dietz
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YU3g_0fvruHb900
    Credit: Emily Dietz

Peak black bear mating season begins in early June, according to ODNR .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 23

JustAnotherPerson
2d ago

I love when I see someone comment " oh my! Bears dont come to Ohio!" like bears know what state they are in 🤣 When homes go up left and right in those animals habitats they will travel as far as they feel the need to. Forest type areas with game to hunt, shelter, and trash cans unfortunately.

Reply
4
joni Oceans
3d ago

i hope ppl leave it alone and just let it wander on its way .. plz

Reply(1)
22
Related
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie fishing guides feast on walleye: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of June 3-5

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the feisty spring weather has finally settled down, Lake Erie’s flotilla of fishing guides have been feasting on the abundant schools of walleye. “The best aspect of the today’s walleye fishing is that after a string of great hatches, we’re seeing multiple years classes of walleye,” said Eric Weimer, Supervisor of the Sandusky Fisheries Research Unit on Lake Erie. “For a lot of years, we focused on the great 2003 hatch, and had far few year classes to support it then we’ve had in recent years.”
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free one upcoming weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concord Township, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Lake County, OH
Lake County, OH
Sports
Lake County, OH
Lifestyle
Lake County, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Odnr#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WLWT 5

Ohio shelter says adoptions have come to a 'screeching halt' lately

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio humane society says adoptions at its shelter have come to a "screeching halt" recently. "We don't know what it is," the Humane Society of Richland County wrote on Facebook Wednesday. " Maybe people are on vacation, or just finishing school, or simply cannot afford to get an animal."
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases leveling off, but some counties marked for ‘high spread’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,530 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, finally putting an end to eight weeks of consecutive increases. Ohio nearly broke 20,000 new cases last week and the week before, with the state reporting 19,546 cases. Over the past seven days, the state averaged about 2,504 […]
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Spotted Lanternfly in Ohio

Help us ‘spot the spot’ this spring and summer! The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is a non-native invasive insect that has recently been found in Ohio. It feeds on many different plants, but is especially fond of grapevines, making it a threat to Ohio’s grape and wine industry. It also commonly feeds on the non-native tree-of-heaven. Immature SLF are active in the spring and are less than an inch in length and black or black and red with white spots. Adults appear in summer and fall and are about an inch long and are gray with black spots.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy