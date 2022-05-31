Video: Black bear sighting in NE Ohio neighborhood
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to multiple calls about a black bear sighting in Concord Township .Ohio bill would lessen training requirements for armed school staff
The bear was last seen near Oakridge Dr. The sheriff’s office contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources . They want to remind people to keep a safe distance if they see the bear. They ask that people not call the police unless the bear is posing a threat.
Peak black bear mating season begins in early June, according to ODNR .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 23