New pickleball courts open at Camp St. Croix

Hudson Star-Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYMCA Camp St. Croix is partnering with the Hudson Community Pickleball Association to promote pickleball within Hudson and surrounding communities. The courts will help enrich the physical, social and mental health of players, especially those 55 and older. To help with this effort,...

Hudson Star-Observer

Karen L. Sargent

Karen Louise Sargent (née Olson), age 77, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Steve, at her side on May 27, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Karen, born on July 26, 1944, in Red Wing, Minnesota, is the eldest daughter of Howard and Lorraine (Turnbell) Olson. She grew up on Lake Pepin in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin with her 5 brothers and 1 sister.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Jean Troyer

Jean C. Troyer age 76 of Hudson, Wisconsin, died peacefully on May 28, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Jean was born on June 22, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia; the daughter of Robert and Irma (Liddell) Cowan. Jean grew up in So. St. Paul graduating from So. St. Paul High School in the class of 1963. Following high school, she attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with Honors in 1967. She would meet another U of MN student and it wouldn’t take long for both to know they were meant for each other. Jean was united in marriage to Ronald Troyer on June 9, 1968 at the Hamline United Methodist Church of St. Paul.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

WESTconsin Credit Union scholarships

WESTconsin Credit Union has recently awarded 14 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program. Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans and goals. Hudson High School. Johnathan Hartwig, Hudson High...
HUDSON, WI
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Golf: River Falls’ Timm and Marsollek, Hudson’s Bartels qualify for state

River Falls’ senior Trey Timm won the individual sectional title and junior teammate Matthew Marsollek and Hudson senior Joe Bartels tied for sixth place at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Sectional in Wausau to qualify for next week’s WIAA State Tournament at Blackwolf Run. River Falls...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson remembers on Memorial Day

After moving the ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery inside due to the weather on Memorial Day, May 30, the Hudson VFW Post 2115 was able to perform its honors outside at Willow River Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. VFW Post 2115, the color guard, speakers, the Hudson High School band,...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

North Hudson delays vote on library funding

The Tuesday night, May 31, village of North Hudson Board of Trustees special meeting has been canceled. The primary reason for the meeting was to discuss and possibly take action on the intergovernmental agreement regarding the way funds are levied for the Hudson Area Joint Library. The town of Hudson,...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Friends of the Library hosts annual bookmark design contest

The Friends of the Hudson Library hosted its 11th Bookmark Design Contest for fourth grade students in the Hudson School District. Submissions were judged by a panel of local artists and the winning designs, one from each school, will be printed and distributed at the Hudson Area Public Library. Each...
HUDSON, WI
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Raiders to graduate 462

Hudson High School graduation will take place on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. Stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. Weather permitting, 462 students will walk across the stage at the stadium. Should there be rain, the ceremony will be moved to the gym. Valedictorian Elizabeth Yray and senior class...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Gretta Parent

Gretta Pearl Parent, age 91, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away on May 26, 2022 at River Falls Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1931 to Roy V. Miller and Grace E. (McKnight) Miller in Cylon, Wisconsin. Gretta attended New Richmond High School for three years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading in her spare time. Gretta also loved to garden and worked hard cooking and canning in the kitchen. Gretta especially loved having her family around.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Annandale GSA Says District Won’t Allow Teachers To Put Up Pride Flags, Organize Student Walkout

ANNANDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Some students in central Minnesota walked out of class to protest their school district’s response to pride displays in the classroom. The walkout was organized by the group The Gay Straight Alliance. They say the district has not allowed teachers to keep rainbow flags in their rooms, or signs that say “safe space.” The students who walked out of class at Annandale High School in protest were also joined by alumni and parents. They said the issue is important because LGBTQ+ youth are bullied in school and need support. “All of freshman year I kept a pride flag up on...
ANNANDALE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Baseball: Hudson moves on with win over Wausau East (8 photos)

Owen Weadge tossed a complete-game four-hitter and Braden DuCharme drove in three runs to help Hudson to a 7-3 victory over Wausau East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, May 31, at Grandview Park. Hudson baseball vs. Wausau East. The win keeps the fourth-seeded Raiders home for the...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Dinosaurs provide a bright spot for Hudson drivers amid construction

Community members made an intriguing observation amid the construction on the bridge over I-94 in Hudson. Don’t be frightened, but there has been a dinosaur sighting on Carmichael Road. Mysteriously set up on the concrete construction dividers are two small dinosaur figures “walking” toward the platoon of green army...
HUDSON, WI
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Country Kitchen Restaurant Closes After 40-plus Years in Business

New Hope Country Kitchen Restaurant Closes After Decades-long Run. A longtime family restaurant in New Hope has closed its doors. The Country Kitchen restaurant has been a staple in New Hope since 1977. The owner recently closed after selling the restaurant. Owner Kevin Tiffany posted a note outside the restaurant...
NEW HOPE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Twin Cities Campers Killed By Falling Tree In Northern Wisconsin

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Two people from the Twin Cities area were killed by a falling tree while camping in northern Wisconsin over Memorial Day weekend. According to Price County officials, they were camping with two other people at a site along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., they were sitting at a picnic table when a tree fell on them. The two victims – a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from White Bear Lake – were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two campers were uninjured. They were helped by two people who were fishing nearby, until emergency services arrived. The fisherman said they noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes and then they heard a tree fall along the north bank of the river. The names of the two victims will be released after their families are notified.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Mary Weisenbeck

Mary Lou (Schmitt) Weisenbeck, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou, as she was commonly called in her youth, was born at home in Pierce county on the family farm on May 3, 1934 to Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt. She was a premie baby that had strength of spirit which followed her all her life. In high school she met the love of her life, Lawrence Weisenbeck. They married on April 25, 1956 and had 66 years of beautiful marriage. They bought a farm south of Durand, where they had six children. In 1970 they moved to New Richmond. Although Mary Lou did work right out of high school, she considered being a wife and mother her first priority. She was the household manager in all aspects. She could make a dollar go a long way. To help with finances she sewed many of the girl’s dresses, sometimes using dresses she had worn to create something brand new. She also sewed baton twirler costumes for the New Richmond Marching Band, along with several bridesmaid’s dresses, and eventually her daughter’s wedding dress. In addition, she crocheted and knitted (remember the jibbers?), did counted cross stitch (oh the Christmas ornaments she made) and mended and mended. Because her children were important to her, she became involved in the activities they were active in. Mary was seen chaperoning whenever there were trips that involved her children. She was a disciplinarian that instilled good work ethics in all of her children. All of them have succeeded in their chosen professions, and as good parents. Through it all, she kept a spic and span house.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Axios

7 new restaurants to try this June in the Twin Cities

Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month. Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up tapas with New Orleans influences in the North Loop. Open now. Slice: Minneapolis'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mix 97-3

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE

