New pickleball courts open at Camp St. Croix

Mary Lou (Schmitt) Weisenbeck, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou, as she was commonly called in her youth, was born at home in Pierce county on the family farm on May 3, 1934 to Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt. She was a premie baby that had strength of spirit which followed her all her life. In high school she met the love of her life, Lawrence Weisenbeck. They married on April 25, 1956 and had 66 years of beautiful marriage. They bought a farm south of Durand, where they had six children. In 1970 they moved to New Richmond. Although Mary Lou did work right out of high school, she considered being a wife and mother her first priority. She was the household manager in all aspects. She could make a dollar go a long way. To help with finances she sewed many of the girl’s dresses, sometimes using dresses she had worn to create something brand new. She also sewed baton twirler costumes for the New Richmond Marching Band, along with several bridesmaid’s dresses, and eventually her daughter’s wedding dress. In addition, she crocheted and knitted (remember the jibbers?), did counted cross stitch (oh the Christmas ornaments she made) and mended and mended. Because her children were important to her, she became involved in the activities they were active in. Mary was seen chaperoning whenever there were trips that involved her children. She was a disciplinarian that instilled good work ethics in all of her children. All of them have succeeded in their chosen professions, and as good parents. Through it all, she kept a spic and span house.

