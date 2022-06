GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A study of Green Bay’s gun violence is finished and will be presented at next week’s city council meeting. According to the study from the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform and Green Bay Police, “Green Bay’s homicide rate is consistently lower than the U.S. average – about half the national rate. The 10-year average homicide rate in Green Bay is 2.3 per 100,000 population, and its homicide occurrences are often about equal to or lower than the Wisconsin statewide homicide rate.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO