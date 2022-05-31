Girt named DEQ Public Servant of the Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Steve Girt was named 2021 Public Servant of the Year on May 16 for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

Girt is the agency’s information technology manager, and though he is housed within the agency’s Administration Division, his work is essential to all of DEQ staff members’ success.

“Steve has been with DEQ for more than 20 years. His experience and dedication to the agency has been exceptional, and this award is a recognition of Steve’s tremendous commitment to the agency and the State of Wyoming," DEQ Director Todd Parfitt said.

Each year, Parfitt and his seven division administrators host an employee recognition reception to recognize the exemplary efforts of each division’s Public Servant of the Year nominees and to thank long-term employees for their years of service to the State of Wyoming.

Girt is honored as the 2021 Public Servant of the Year where the nominees are recognized for the high level of work they maintained throughout the previous calendar year.

Parfitt also addresses staff at the reception to update them on important work taking place within the agency and any events that may affect employees’ work.

Girt earned the award for a combination of hard work and positive attitude.

He learned in August that DEQ’s webhosting service would shut down in 30 days, which meant DEQ needed a new vendor to host its website and that DEQ’s content management system needed to change, both of which are usually long-term projects.

Girt opened an account for a new webhosting service with 24 hours and worked nights and weekends over the next two weeks to ensure the website was successfully moved with minimal challenges for the agency and the public. He managed this while continuing top-notch performance in his other job duties.

"I have known and had the opportunity to work with Steve for several years. Regardless of how busy he is, Steve is always willing to take time and help anyone who needs help with technology issues," DEQ’s deputy director Alan Edwards said. "He is always friendly and has a smile on his face. I am glad to have had the privilege of working with him."

Agency administrators also recognized the Financial Assurance Team as DEQ’s 2021 Team of the Year.

Other DEQ employees who were nominated for Public Servant of the Year are:

Air Quality Division: Jennifer Petersen

Abandoned Mine Land Division: Josh Oakleaf

Industrial Siting Division: Joe Hunter

Land Quality Division: Chris Henkel

Solid and Hazardous Waste Division: Cindi Martinez

Water Quality Division: Ron Steg

