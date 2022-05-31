Surry Central students enter art contest

When Cheri and Justin Lingafelt, both from Kernersville, were only 18 years old they had one thing on their mind! Getting to Disney World! Their entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and they decided to find a creative way to earn money for the trip. It was then that they bought their first “lot” of furniture market sample lamps from Justin’s mother’s showroom and set up a yard sale on a corner in Kernersville. It was a success; they sold all the lamps and made enough money to go to Disney together!

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO