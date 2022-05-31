ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Surry Central students enter art contest

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurry Central High School art students had a number of their...

www.mtairynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yadkinripple.com

Surry Community Nursing Students Graduate

DOBSON — Seventeen Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, and 20 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program. An additional three students graduated with an ADN from the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) Collaborative program. The...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Arts council receives $50K chorus grant

The Surry Arts Council has received a $50,000 grant from the Chorus America Music Education Partnerships Grants program. Through a new funding opportunity, Chorus America’s inaugural Music Education Partnerships Grants program provides funding of more than $1 million to 22 community organizations across the United States and Canada working to increase access to choral music education and promote non-arts learning and cultural literacy. The projects funded in the 2022-2023 school year also uphold the principles of access, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

East Wilkes Class of 2022 ‘a testament of resilience’

RONDA — “Saying goodbye is never easy.”. As Kristie Brown said her closing remarks to the East Wilkes High School graduation class of 2022 on Thursday night, she addressed the 13-year journey that she and her classmates started as kindergarteners back in 2009. A journey filled with many memories and trials along the way.
Elkin Tribune

Elkin High School Class of 2022

Elkin High School’s Class of 2022 commencement begins with the pledge of allegiance. Emerson Andres Gonzalez-Roblero welcomes attendees to the Elkin High School 2022 commencement and recognizes several retirees from the school. The Elkin High School Chamber Singers perform at Elkin High School’s 2022 commencement ceremony. Elkin High...
ELKIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Surry County, NC
Elkin Tribune

Two new assistant principals named for Elkin City Schools

Heath Foster, has been named the Elkin High School and Elkin Middle School Assistant Principal. Mr. Foster is a graduate of Elkin High School and a former Elkin City Schools teacher. Newly named Elkin High School Principal Amanda Burton said, “I am excited to welcome Mr. Heath Foster home to...
ELKIN, NC
Elkin Tribune

Yadkin Valley wineries shine at NC Fine Wines Competition

Yadkin Valley wineries made their presence known at the 2022 NC Fine Wines Competition, claiming eight of the top 13 honors at the event in late April at the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem. The competition adheres to the highest judging practices and standards to determine the best wines produced annually...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Norman signs with Rockingham CC

Surry Central senior Kade Norman is joined by Golden Eagle teammates at his college signing. Kade Norman is surrounded by past coaches at his college signing. Kade Norman takes a bow after hitting a home run against Wilkes Central. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central High School senior Kade...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Surry Central High School#Surry Community College
Mount Airy News

Seeing the sites with Surry 250

Surry 250 visits the Tucker house. Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s traveling exhibit was on hand before the tour departed Dobson. Ryan Kelly. Surry 250 bus...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
resourceumc.org

High Point highlights: Welcome to my hometown

About half the time when I tell people that I’m from High Point, North Carolina, they will remark, “That’s the Furniture Capital of the World.” Yes, it’s true that my hometown has enjoyed that nickname for almost 100 years and has helped the otherwise unassuming city make a name for itself.
HIGH POINT, NC
lexingtonnc.gov

FREE SWIM DAYS at the Lexington Aquatic Park

Thanks to the Lexington City Council, June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, and 20 have been designated as free admission days at the Lexington Aquatic Park. The first 50 kids under the age of 18 will receive free admission to the pool. The Lexington City Council has designated funds from their Neighborhood Revitalization Funds to allow free swim days for children this summer, as they have for many years.
LEXINGTON, NC
forsythwoman.com

Accent Prone: Celebrating A Local 10-Year Business Milestone

When Cheri and Justin Lingafelt, both from Kernersville, were only 18 years old they had one thing on their mind! Getting to Disney World! Their entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and they decided to find a creative way to earn money for the trip. It was then that they bought their first “lot” of furniture market sample lamps from Justin’s mother’s showroom and set up a yard sale on a corner in Kernersville. It was a success; they sold all the lamps and made enough money to go to Disney together!
KERNERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury mourns loss of popular street artist

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joseph Heilig’s studio was the sidewalk. Every day he sat on a bench in front of Fuller’s Market on South Main Street in Salisbury, working on his drawings and taking the time to speak with anyone who wanted a conversation. On Monday night there...
SALISBURY, NC
reporterwings.com

Chronic wasting disease found in NC – Carolina Public Press

While humans continue to battle a pandemic, a fatal disease has emerged that affects North Carolina’s white-tailed deer, reindeer and elk. The state’s Wildlife Resources Commission identified a case of chronic wasting disease, a neurological disease that affects some types of cervids, in late March, prompting officials to enact an emergency plan to contain the disease.
HEALTH
alamancenews.com

Second Mebane co. to close operations this summer

Prescient in Hawfields area industrial park to close July 9; 83 to lose jobs. The Prescient Company has notified the state Department of Commerce that the company will close its facility at the North Carolina Commerce Park, in the Hawfields community between Mebane and Graham, and lay off 83 employees next month.
MEBANE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem restaurants take donations for employees after house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A restaurant group in Winston-Salem is asking for the community's help aftera house fire at the home of two of its long-time employees. Jarrod Smith and Tyleisha Dulin have worked at Burke Street Pizza for years. They have three kids and another on the way. Dulin is due to deliver a baby girl in July.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A local rock band is up for a major music award

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being in a local band is just the start. Getting recognized takes time, talent, and some luck. One local band isn't leaving it up to chance. They are getting out in the local music scene and running with a full head of steam and it is paying off.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Go Lanie: Bowman Gray Stadium ride along

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of "Go Lanie" WXII's Lanie Pope spends some time at NASCAR's first and longest-running weekly race track at Bowman Gray Stadium, better known as "The Madhouse." Click the video player above to see what happens when Lanie suits up for a ride...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
macaronikid.com

It's getting to be about that time Winston-Salem! Bugs Bugs Bugs

I cannot speak for everyone, but around here the warm days of Spring into Summer tend to have us outside more often than not. Whether it is working on the flower beds, tending to the garden, or just enjoying the warm afternoons and evenings at the patio table, you will most likely find us outside. With the weather change, there also comes a little change that tends to be a bit more annoying; YES, Bugs and Mosquitoes.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy