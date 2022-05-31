ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas woman charged for murder in Louisiana

 3 days ago
An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...

Think Speak
3d ago

When will these older men learn to leave these younger women alone? This new generation dont process anger the same way. On the other hand if she was defending herself from him and had to flee in his car than that's another thing.🤔 She's gonna have to prove her innocence.

