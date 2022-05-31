Italian Community Center to host Festa Italiana 2022

Wisconsin is known for its welcoming, one-of-a-kind events, showcasing our state’s celebratory and spirited nature. Each and every year, Wisconsin welcomes hundreds of thousands to Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival, and EAA Airventure, the world’s largest fly in festival, to name a few. While some of our festivals are on the world stage, Wisconsin is home to all sorts of other fun, wacky and unexpected festivals and events, celebrating everything including music, agriculture, food and drinks and more!
