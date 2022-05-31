ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Italian Community Center to host Festa Italiana 2022

By Mike Spaulding
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE- Festa Italiana is returning, just not in the same format we’ve known in the past. The Italian Community Center today announcing that the festival, which celebrates Italian culture,...

Summer Activities & Events

Wisconsin is known for its welcoming, one-of-a-kind events, showcasing our state’s celebratory and spirited nature. Each and every year, Wisconsin welcomes hundreds of thousands to Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival, and EAA Airventure, the world’s largest fly in festival, to name a few. While some of our festivals are on the world stage, Wisconsin is home to all sorts of other fun, wacky and unexpected festivals and events, celebrating everything including music, agriculture, food and drinks and more!
Week In Review – Friday, June 3rd, 2022

The Kia Boys get their 15 minutes, The Queen gets her jubilee, and The Brewers get up, get outta here and gone!. All those stories and more in the Week In Review…sponsored by Outdoor Living Unlimited.
Milwaukee Common Council approves RNC deal framework

MILWAUKEE- The City of Milwaukee is one step closer to securing the 2024 Republican National Convention. The Common Council today approved the framework of an agreement that would allow Milwaukee to host the convention if the Republican National Committee chooses to come here. Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists for the convention. Organizers say they could make a final site choice by the end of the month.
Milwaukee ups ante to host Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Common Council has unanimously approved an initiative that should move the city closer to winning the right to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Milwaukee and Nashville are the final contenders for the convention that could draw tens of thousands of visitors. The winner could be announced by the end of this month. The agreement among officials from the city, the Republican National Committee and the local organizing committee lays out such items as road closures for the event and security requirements. The local host committee, which is led by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, must raise the funds to stage the event. That would include a financial guarantee to cover any shortfalls.
UPDATE: Missing Racine man found in Chicago

RACINE – Police are searching for a “missing endangered person.”. 40-year-old John Gregory Ruble was last seen at 5000 W. National Ave in Milwaukee around 2:27 p.m. as he hopped on a Milwaukee city bus heading eastbound. The report says TranStar Medical transport had dropped Ruble off at the Milwaukee VA around noon.
Police report multiple victims in Racine cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a cemetery in a Milwaukee suburb resulted in multiple victims. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. The Racine Journal Times reports that area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots. One woman said “it sounded like firecrackers.” Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.
Shooting at Racine’s Graceland Cemetery prompts ‘critical incident’ response by police

Our news partners at TMJ4 News report that the ‘critical incident’ this afternoon at Graceland Cemetery was, in fact, a shooting during a funeral. Da’Shontay King was shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday, May 20th. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said at the time that officers were attempting to execute a search warrant on a vehicle for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief chase police say the man, identified as Da’Shontay King, got out and fled. During the foot chase, during which police said the officer gave “numerous” commands to stop, the man did not comply – and the officer fired their weapon near 12th and Schiller. King was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Prosecutor wants more evidence from Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor weighing charges in the shooting of an unarmed Black man in Madison says he wants more evidence from investigators. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has finished its investigation into the shooting of Quadren Wilson in February and turned over its findings to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. But a sheriff’s spokeswoman says the prosecutor has asked for more evidentiary follow-up. Wilson’s family says authorities shot him five times while they were arresting him Feb. 3 on a drug violation in Madison. Wilson survived. The sheriff’s office has said two state agents fired their weapons during the arrest but hasn’t said whether their rounds hit Wilson.
Special prosecutors do not recommend criminal charges against Joseph Mensah for shooting death of Jay Anderson Jr

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Two special prosecutors have decided not to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park. The prosecutors announced Wednesday that they didn’t find sufficient evidence to charge Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death in 2016. Their finding echoes Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge Mensah, who was then a Wauwatosa police officer.
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Danielle has been found safe, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Danielle Noble.. Noble was last seen in the 5300 block of N. Teutonia Ave. on June 1st, 2022, at approximately 09:00 p.m. Noble is...
