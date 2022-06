Determined to quash support for Ukraine in its ongoing self-defense against Russian aggression, the Kremlin has issued a slew of threats against the West, magnified and echoed by the pliant state media. But instead of scaring NATO into backing off, that strategy seems to be causing something of a domestic fallout, with masses of everyday Russians fearing the idea of an imminent nuclear war that has been pushed by propagandists. It seems that now, even the most dedicated propagandists are becoming alarmed by the side effects of the Kremlin’s fear tactics.

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO