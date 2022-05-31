Public hearings this week for Livingston Avenue Bridge project in Albany

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include film, theater, roots music, chamber music … plus a whole lot more. The 16th annual Berkshire International Film Festival (the BIFF) began last night and runs today through Sunday, screening films and hosting film-related events in Great Barrington at the Mahaiwe and the Triplex and in Lenox at the Linde Center at Tanglewood. The BIFF lineup features 25 documentaries, 27 narrative features, 15 short films, and 13 animated shorts. The international aspect of the festival is underline with films from 30 countries, including Germany, Guatemala, Oman, France, Switzerland, Poland, Australia, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, the UK, Vietnam, Denmark, Canada, Bulgaria, Spain, Romania, South Korea, Norway, Italy, and Egypt. (June 3-5)
