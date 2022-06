DETROIT -- Jaiden Reed is the fastest high school runner in Michigan. Well, that is what the clock says. Reed is a standout junior sprinter for the University of Detroit Jesuit track and field team who owns a time of 10.42 seconds in the 100 meter dash this spring. Although no one has ran faster, the time recorded at the New Balance Invitational back on May 7 came with a hefty tail wind at 4.5 meters per second, which is well above the wind-legal limit of 2.0 meters per second.

