Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Monday night in Aurora left one man dead, according to Aurora police.

Denver police were sent to East 16th Avenue and North Willow Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Denver police learned the shooting occurred near East 16th Avenue and North Alton Street in Aurora.

Detectives from Aurora's major crimes and homicide unit have taken over the investigation. Investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting, and there was no word of an arrest as of Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.