Aurora, CO

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner 9News

A shooting Monday night in Aurora left one man dead, according to Aurora police.

Denver police were sent to East 16th Avenue and North Willow Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Denver police learned the shooting occurred near East 16th Avenue and North Alton Street in Aurora.

Detectives from Aurora's major crimes and homicide unit have taken over the investigation. Investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting, and there was no word of an arrest as of Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

fowlertribune.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Arrested After Deadly Crash & Police Chase In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested Amanda Garcia in Boulder after they say she stole a vehicle following a deadly crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road east of 68th Street. (credit: Sam Pinette) The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 Garcia took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off. Troopers and Boulder County deputies chased her for about 20 minutes. Boulder Police officials say officers tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

