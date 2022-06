The average of confirmed new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday for Orange County nearly doubled the most recent previous tally released on Tuesday. According to the county health care agency, 3,091 new cases were reported over the previous three days. That’s a daily average of 1,030 (rounded off to the nearest whole number) compared to 519 on Tuesday, but more similar to the average a week ago of 991.

