At 8:40 a.m. Tsunami Warning alerts interrupted what otherwise would have been a quiet summer Thursday morning on the Kenai Peninsula on cell phones, radio, and television stations throwing residents in the coastal communities of Resurrection Bay and Kachemak Bay into a panic wondering if they should run for higher ground. At issue, however, is that there was no tsunami warning. Some are calling it a technical error, including the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, which called the alert ‘erroneous’, leading to sirens going off in the Kenai Peninsula coastal communities of Seward, Homer, and Kodiak.

1 DAY AGO