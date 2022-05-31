ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police searching for person of interest in assault investigation

By Victoria Lopez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sh21N_0fvrqeqa00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an aggravated assault investigation.

The man wanted is the subject of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Galaxia Park located at 1501 Calle Espacio on May 4, 2022.

According to Brownsville PD, the man and several other individuals assaulted two victims at the park. The man is the only individual left to identify.

The police department provided a photo of the suspect. He is seen wearing a dark Alabama Crimson Tide football shirt with black shorts and a cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT3xI_0fvrqeqa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8F5S_0fvrqeqa00

Brownsville PD is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.

ValleyCentral

ON CAMERA: Man assaults employee for staring at wife

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for the identity or whereabouts of a person of interest in an assault. Police said the incident occurred on Sunday at the 2400 block of E. 13th St. Authorities said the male subject was accusing an employee of staring at his wife and punched the employee. SEE […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Peñitas man indicted for killing Mission man while demanding drugs

A 29-year-old Peñitas man accused of gunning down a 31-year-old man while looking for drugs at a Mission residence pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon to a charge of murder. A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Hector Javier Gonzalez on the charge on May 5 for allegations that he shot...
MISSION, TX
