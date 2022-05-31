ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana, WV

Oceana Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament officially announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oceana Chamber of Commerce released information Tuesday morning pertaining to its upcoming annual golf tournament.

The tournament – the initial launch for which Lootpress coverage can be seen here – was conceived as a means of generating funds for events and projects to be held and to benefit the town of Oceana.

This year’s tournament, which will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, will be the first in what will be an annually recurring series of tournament events to be held going forward.

Entry for the tournament will be $60 per person, and prizes to be awarded for those who claim any of the top three spots in the tournament.

The format will be 4-man team scramble, which entails the individual scores of team members comprising the total accumulated score for the team as a whole.

Food will be provided at the event, and local businesses who would like to sponsor a hole are encouraged to do so. Signs will be provided, and sponsorship will cost $100 per hole.

Those interested in registering for the upcoming tournament event may do so by calling (304) 682-6029, or by registering at the golf course the day of the event by 9:00am. More information can be found at the Town of Oceana, WV Upcoming Events Facebook page here.

