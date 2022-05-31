ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Farmers Bank Foundation Grants $125,000 to the Hope Public Schools

By April Lovette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Magnolia, AR—May 31, 2022) – The Farmers Bank Foundation of Magnolia, Arkansas, has announced an endowment of $125,000 to Hope Public Schools in Hope, Arkansas. Funds donated will be allocated to Hope Public Schools high school seniors to attend local universities and community colleges within the footprints of Farmers Bank &...

