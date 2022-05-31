ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers hire Mike Schmitz as assistant GM; Antonio Daniels on Portland's outlook | Locked On Blazers

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe go deep on Mike Schmitz's background. It's...

www.kgw.com

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Phil Knight News

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world learned that Nike founder Phil Knight is trying to get into the NBA game. According to a new report, he's considering buying the Portland Trail Blazers with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky. The pair reportedly made an offer of over $2 billion. "Nike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Included in $2 Billion Offer to Buy the Portland Trail Blazers, Report Says

Click here to read the full article. An NBA franchise may soon have a new owner with ties to sneakers. ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported today that Nike co-founder Phil Knight, along with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky, have made a push to own the Portland Trail Blazers.  “Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that’s overseeing ownership of team. Story soon,” Wojnarowski wrote via Twitter.  Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Trail Blazers Turn Down Phil Knight's Offer: Fans React

Despite reports that Nike founder Phil Knight wanted to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, it appears the billionaire former CEO won't be getting his own NBA team. On Thursday, the Blazers released a statement announcing that Knight did, in fact, make an offer for the team. But they stated that the team is not for sale - rejecting the offer.
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will be anything but dry this weekend in that part of the nation. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain over the weekend. The same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
SEATTLE, WA
Deadline

Nike’s Phil Knight And Dodgers Co-Owner Alan Smolinisky Offer $2 Billion For Portland Trail Blazers NBA Franchise

Click here to read the full article. Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have offered, in writing, more than $2 billion for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise according to multiple reports. The Trail Blazers were long owned by Paul Allen, who Allen bought them in 1988 for $70 million. Since his passing four years ago, the team has been a part of the late billionaire’s estate, of which his sister Jody is trustee. While she has controlled the team for the past four years, it was reportedly always her brother’s wish that the Trail Blazers be...
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Trail Blazers issue response to Phil Knight reports

The messages are very mixed regarding the possibility of a Portland Trail Blazers sale. After reports emerged Thursday that Nike co-founder Phil Knight was interested in purchasing the team, the Trail Blazers issued a public statement confirming that Knight had made an offer, but that the franchise is not for sale.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers: ‘The team remains not for sale’

Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are reportedly offering more than $2 billion to buy the Portland Trail Blazers. But the Jody Allen-owned franchise says its not for sale. Not that Knight and Smolinisky are deterred. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles...
PORTLAND, OR

