Trail Blazers hire Mike Schmitz as assistant GM; Antonio Daniels on Portland's outlook | Locked On Blazers

Click here to read the full article. Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have offered, in writing, more than $2 billion for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise according to multiple reports. The Trail Blazers were long owned by Paul Allen, who Allen bought them in 1988 for $70 million. Since his passing four years ago, the team has been a part of the late billionaire’s estate, of which his sister Jody is trustee. While she has controlled the team for the past four years, it was reportedly always her brother’s wish that the Trail Blazers be...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO