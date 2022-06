HARTFORD — B & S Liquor owners Shirley Jost and her son Steve Jost are celebrating the establishment’s 40th year. On a day in 1982, Shirley’s husband, Bob, woke up and said he was done with semi truck driving, work he’d done for 19 years. At that time, they purchased their first liquor store and kept the original name, Erv’s Liquor. But, Steve had a different vision and that was to have his own storefront and name.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO