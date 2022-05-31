ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha street closed until further notice due to industrial fire

By 6 News staff reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Street near the large industrial fire is...

WOWT

Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department has announced upcoming road restrictions that may impact traffic. According to Omaha Public Works, starting Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection of North 24th and Lake Street will be closed for street repair for three days. Starting Saturday at...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Several Lane Closures At 56th And Old Cheney

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials are asking residents to avoid the intersection of 56th and Old Cheney Road. There are a number of lane closures due to maintenance work that is expected to take several days. LTU says the inside southbound lane on South 56th Street is closed. The north...
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

Chemical Plant Fire In South Omaha Leaves Residents Wondering About After-Effects

Authorities say a fire raged through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. KETV reports that thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire. Officials say Nox-Crete filed a notification of environment concern report with the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment. The report says that acids, bases and solvents in large quantities were involved in the incident. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, all asbestos material had been removed from the Omaha facility in 1993, but tests were ordered as a precaution. The state says this means residents can dispose of debris that ended up in their yards, but they are asked to double-bag the remnants from the fire before putting them in their trash cans. Those residents are still asked to refrain from moving their lawns for the time being.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Van crash forces closure of Nemaha business

NEMAHA, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska business says it will be forced to close due to a crash Thursday afternoon. According to proprietor Janet Andrew, MJ's Market in Nemaha was struck by a van, causing significant damage. Andrew said she was told the crash was due to a medical incident.
NEMAHA, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

Officials alert Omaha residents of delayed yard waste collection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division wanted to alert Omaha residents Thursday of a delay in yard waste collection. According to the release, officials will focus on collecting Thursday’s and Friday’s yard waste on Monday, June 6. They say it’s...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic advisory: Police training on city streets Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police alerted the public Thursday morning that officers would be conducting police escort training around the city. The training with other local agencies and affecting multiple precincts requires authorities to briefly shut down stretches of roadway. Drivers were asked to be patient if they happen...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Smoke from Omaha chemical plant fire could cause inhalation injury, Douglas County Health Department says

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County Health Department warns those impacted by smoke from a fire at an Omaha chemical plant warehouse could have an inhalation injury. The Nox-Crete facility, located near 20th and Center streets, burned from a fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, sending miles of thick, black smoke into the air and leading to the evacuation of residents between Leavenworth to Martha streets from 13th to 20th streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Friday Morning Forecast

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
#Hotspots#Wowt#Neb#Woolworth#Omaha Fire#Omaha Public Works
WOWT

Three taken into custody after a help a firefighter call in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was an unusual call for help Friday afternoon from an Omaha firefighter. 6 News went to 24th and Pinkney to find out what was happening. Turns out, an off-duty Omaha firefighter was driving through when he saw a fight underway. He tried to break it up and called 911 for help.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police say one person in critical condition after car accident

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in critical condition after a car accident Thursday evening, according to Omaha police. At 5:24 p.m., a caller reported a car accident near 69th and Hamilton. Police say that the 58-year-old male driver of the white truck fled on foot, where he was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha woman found dead in Missouri River after boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Omaha woman’s body was found Thursday in the Missouri River, according to Iowa law enforcement. Emma Olsen, 20, was reported missing after a boating accident on Sunday. Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found her body south of where the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mulholland Grocery to begin rebuilding after devastating fire

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mulholland Grocery Store in Malvern, Iowa is making progress on rebuilding. A massive fire tore through the store in December. Tom Mulholland says plans are officially underway to begin clearing what’s left of his family’s grocery store and start building and creating new memories.
MALVERN, IA
News Break
Politics
WOWT

Name falcon chicks at OPPD's North Omaha station

6 On Your Side: Omaha residents grill officials over Nox-Crete fire response. Community members had the opportunity tonight to confront city and county officials about the fire response.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Community meeting in Omaha for fire impacted neighbors

6 On Your Side: Omaha residents grill officials over Nox-Crete fire response. Community members had the opportunity tonight to confront city and county officials about the fire response.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials said Thursday that search crews had found the body of an Omaha woman reported missing along the Missouri River over the weekend. Iowa Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of 20-year-old Emma Sue Olsen at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. She was reported missing from a boat reportedly taking on water just before midnight Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the public can help identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run late Thursday night. Kimberly George told 10/11 her son’s 2009 Ford Focus was parked near 25th and Dudley Streets in Lincoln when it was hit around 11:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi rollover causes traffic delays in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- First responders were on the scene of a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The accident happened at a roundabout in the area of N. 37th Street and Highway 275 in Norfolk. There has been no official word on injuries or damage, but the area is...
WOWT

Inside Our Schools: First look inside Buena Vista High School

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals
OMAHA, NE

