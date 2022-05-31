ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee man charged with meth possession after traffic stop

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
recordpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — A Manistee man is facing a methamphetamine possession charge in Manistee County after a traffic stop on Friday. A Michigan State Police Cadillac Post trooper was reported to have pulled over a vehicle at about...

www.recordpatriot.com

recordpatriot.com

Bear Lake drowning victim identified as Manistee man

MANISTEE — Local emergency responders found a 20-year-old drowning victim in Bear Lake at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Manistee Coutny Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon. Crews searched for the man from Sunday through Wednesday after he had not resurfaced while swimming...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police ID woman, two daughters slain in western Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself. Police said Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 33, and daughters, Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, and Ayzy Hernandez-Landa, 11, were found slain early Tuesday in their home in Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids, The Grand Rapids Press reported.
WYOMING, MI
recordpatriot.com

Looking back in Benzie County: Benzie celebrates Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY IS FITTINGLY OBSERVED – Despite the many conflicting arrangements for the observance of the day in Benzie County, final details were worked out which made the day the best of recent years. The program at Honor was very largely attended by the young soldiers of this community and the compliment was returned many fold by the Legionnaires of Honor with their saluting squad and their rifles, accompanied by the Honor band, also attending the services at Benzonia in the afternoon. An appropriate program was given consisting of recitations, songs, and music. Presentations were well rendered and showed that much pains had been taken in preparation and the rendering. A solo, “Freedom for All,” was beautifully sung by Roy Dokey, and the school children did themselves well in rendering two songs for the occasion. Mr. Trapp read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, and the orchestra and Honor band furnished appropriate music. The talk by Otto Priest, a Benzie county young man who saw actual service against the Huns, developed into an address that touched the hearts as well as the minds of the vast audience that filled the building to overflowing. There was a good attendance of the G.A.R. Civil War veterans but none who felt the call to speak, preferring to let the younger men pay tribute to all patriots who have fought in all wars that the Stars and Stripes may wave forever.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Benzie Central softball loses to Manton in district opener

MANTON – Benzie Central softball lost to Manton, 10-6, in the district opener on Tuesday afternoon. However, before the contest went into extra innings, the Huskies held a 6-5 lead with two outs in the seventh. "We started off good even though their No. 2 hitter got on with...
MANTON, MI

