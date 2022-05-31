TFC Chief Investment Officer Dan Kern Nominated for With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards Honor

TFC Financial Chief Investment Officer DANIEL S. KERN has been nominated by With Intelligence as a 2022 Trustee of the Year finalist in its 29th annual Mutual Fund & ETF Awards. Founded in 1980, based in Boston, and majority-owned by its employees, TFC Financial operates as a wholly independent, fee-only financial advisory and investment management firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

TFC Financial, an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm, is proud to announce that Chief Investment Officer Daniel S. Kern has been nominated by With Intelligence as a 2022 Trustee of the Year finalist in its 29 th annual Mutual Fund & ETF Awards.

Mr. Kern has been nominated in his capacity as an independent trustee of the Green Century Funds, the first family of fossil-fuel-free, responsible, and diversified mutual funds in the United States. Green Century has grown into a leader in the environmentally and socially responsible investing field with a model of investing in sustainable companies, leading shareholder advocacy, and devoting 100 percent of its profits to the environmental and public-health non-profit advocacy groups that own Green Century.

With Intelligence’s Mutual Fund & ETF Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in fund leadership, sales, marketing, and performance. This year’s honors will be presented at a gala ceremony on June 16 at the landmark 583 Park Avenue event space in New York City.

TFC chief executive officer Renée Kwok said: “Along with all of our TFC colleagues, I am thrilled to see Dan recognized for his financial industry leadership and his work on behalf of Green Century’s investors through this nomination for the most prestigious and respected trustee award in the mutual fund industry. As our CIO and chair of our investment committee, Dan always puts our clients’ interests first and leads TFC’s investment research and portfolio strategy with care, rigor, hard work, and insight.”

Mr. Kern joined TFC in 2015 and is a regular contributor to ThinkAdvisor.com and Retirement Investor, guest on broadcast outlets including Bloomberg’s Baystate Business Hour, TD Ameritrade Network, Chuck Jaffe’s Money Life, and frequent speaker at regional, national and international investment forums.

Prior to joining TFC, he was president and CIO of Advisor Partners, head of asset allocation for Charles Schwab Investment Management, and CFO of the Laudus Funds. Mr. Kern is a graduate of Brandeis University and earned his MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder and currently serves as board member and Chair of the Investment Committee for the Cambridge Community Foundation, on the Board of Advisors for the Brandeis International Business School, and on the Board of Directors of Wealthramp.

About TFC Financial

Founded in 1980, based in Boston, and majority-owned by our employees, TFC Financial operates as a wholly independent, fee-only financial advisory and investment management firm with revenues derived solely from the fees we charge for the services we provide. With more than $1.3B in client assets under management today, TFC, as a fiduciary, serves high-net-worth clients and multigenerational families, trustees, and non-profit organizations with a minimum of $2M of liquid investable assets. The firm provides comprehensive and strategic financial planning in addition to asset management services.

