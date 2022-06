7:06 a.m.: Criminal damage to property (CDP): Complainant on Amulet Street stated sometime during the night his neighbor cut a hole in his fence. No charges filed. 6 p.m.: complaint: French Market Express called 911 in reference to a female subject in side the business causing problems. Dispatch received a call from S. Johnson who reported harassment from the employees at French Market Express. Johnson was instructed to return to the location but did not.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO