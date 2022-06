STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County Sheriff William Snyder wants to make it more difficult for sex offenders to live near schools. Currently, Martin County has an ordinance that says convicted sex offenders cannot live within 1000 feet of a school, park, or child care facility. But in St. Lucie County and Indian River County, sex offenders cannot live within 2500 feet of a school, park, or daycare center.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO