Carly Pearce to make headlining debut at Ryman Auditorium
By Blogger
wfxd.com
3 days ago
Carly Pearce is marking a major milestone in her career with her first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium. On October 26, the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer will make her headlining debut at the historic venue in Nashville...
Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
