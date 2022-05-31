Boil water notice issued for Wright’s Campground
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice has been issued for almost 500 customers at Wright’s Campground in Franklin County.
Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a system wide pressure loss due to motor failure at the well.
Health officials recommended that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.
