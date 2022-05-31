Boil water notice issued for Wright’s Campground

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice has been issued for almost 500 customers at Wright’s Campground in Franklin County.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a system wide pressure loss due to motor failure at the well.

Health officials recommended that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

