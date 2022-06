Listeria monocytogenes strikes again, and this time seafood products might be contaminated with the bacteria. Irvington Seafood announced a recall of its 1lb. packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” after the FDA found traces of Listeria on cooking equipment and other surfaces during routine tests.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO