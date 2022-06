GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Potential Tropical Cyclone ONE is dumping tremendous rains on South Florida, Cuba, and the Northern Bahamas. It is located over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico off the Southwest coast of Florida. The potential tropical cyclone has max winds of 40 mph and is moving northeast at 18 mph. The forecast track brings the tropical system over Florida Saturday morning. Heavy rain and flooding are the main concerns for South Florida through Saturday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO