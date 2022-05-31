Robert “Bob” M. Lauderdale Sr.

Cindy K. Hornosky was born in New Orleans, LA, December 29, 1949 and passed away peacefully at her new home in Carriere, MS on Friday, May 27, 2022. Cindy was married to Gary G. Hornosky for 14 years. She graduated from UNO with a master’s degree in education. Cindy (Ms. H as her students called her) was an Elementary School Teacher in various states, retiring from Bay/Waveland Elementary in Waveland, MS in 2014 as a multi-age elementary teacher. She was also a former committee member at Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center and enjoyed reading, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family. Cindy will be greatly missed but more so remembered for the great teacher she was, along with her willingness to help any child possible, for her strong outspoken personality, her kindness, caring, and love she had for her family, friends, students, and pets -Missy, Kipper, Zoe Bell Toby (Deceased).

