Robert “Bob” M. Lauderdale Sr., a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 28, 2022. Mr. Bob lived a long and successful life. He was born in Toccopola, MS in 1926. He entered the U.S. Navy at 17 and served for 7 1/2...
Cindy K. Hornosky was born in New Orleans, LA, December 29, 1949 and passed away peacefully at her new home in Carriere, MS on Friday, May 27, 2022. Cindy was married to Gary G. Hornosky for 14 years. She graduated from UNO with a master’s degree in education. Cindy (Ms. H as her students called her) was an Elementary School Teacher in various states, retiring from Bay/Waveland Elementary in Waveland, MS in 2014 as a multi-age elementary teacher. She was also a former committee member at Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center and enjoyed reading, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family. Cindy will be greatly missed but more so remembered for the great teacher she was, along with her willingness to help any child possible, for her strong outspoken personality, her kindness, caring, and love she had for her family, friends, students, and pets -Missy, Kipper, Zoe Bell Toby (Deceased).
Marilyn Martin Wild, 93, of Diamondhead, MS passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Pass Christian, MS. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a resident of Diamondhead for the past 47 years. Marilyn was married to her loving husband, William W. “Bill” Wild for 64 years prior to his passing in 2012. They were married on May 29, 1948, exactly 74 years ago on the day she gained her wings and joined Bill in Heaven. As a young lady, she briefly worked for the Federal Reserve in New Orleans. After marrying, she became a homemaker raising seven children. Marilyn was affectionately known as Memon. As a long-time member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marilyn often ironed the church linens. She enjoyed working for the Diamondhead Election Polls for numerous years and she was a former member of Pass Christian Isles Golf Club.
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith on Thursday announced that his transplanted kidney was failing and that he is in need of another transplant. Smith said he received his first kidney transplant back in September 2015. The donated kidney came from his sister. Smith said he suffers from an inherited disease called...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents last week arrested a Bayside Park woman, charging her with violations related to drug possession, Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release. Annise Tooley, 53, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Adam said. “Beginning in May, Hancock County...
