Snow Ellet – “Can’t Hear The Phone”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Snow Ellet released “19,” the lead single from a new EP, Glory Days, the...

www.stereogum.com

Billboard

Coldplay Blast Chicago Fans With Waves of Intergalactic Love at Show Featuring Hometown ‘Superstar’ Lupe Fiasco

Click here to read the full article. In a world where it often feels like too much all the time, Coldplay know they can’t fix you. But on a night when 50,0000+ fans packed into Soldier Field to see the group land their interplanetary pop spaceship during the first of back-to-back stadium shows in Chicago, they did everything they could to crank the joy meter past 11, if only for 2 hours.  The band reached that level on Saturday night (May 28) with the help of trippy puppet duets, silly dances in custom space helmets, brightly blinking bracelets that lit up...
blockclubchicago.org

Taste Of Chicago Is Back. Here’s The Full Lineup Of Restaurants, Music And More

DOWNTOWN — The Taste of Chicago is back in July, giving Chicago foodies the chance to try culinary delights at a “bite-sized” festival in Grant Park. The Taste of Chicago returns July 8-10 in Grant Park with more than 30 vendors and three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more after two years of virtual and scaled-down editions. There will also be a designated beer hall, wine tent, cocktail lounge and NBC Chicago Family Village in Grant Park.
fangirlish.com

One Chicago Ships Check – In: May 25

There’s a lot we love about One Chicago shows beyond ships but, let’s face it, we can’t live without ships! And couples are important to the emotional development of the characters in Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med, so we’re going to analyze the progress of our beloved ships each week in a roundtable.
nypressnews.com

Dinosaurs and dragons coming to Navy Pier

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is going prehistoric and sprinkling in some fantasy whimsey this summer. The Dino & Dragons Stoll arrives July 23 and June 24 at Navy Pier. The Dino & Dragons Stroll is an interactive walk-through experience that brings visitors up close to the dinosaurs and dragons. Guests can expect life-size and lifelike creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, breathing movements, roars and many other details through state-of-the-art animatronics and sound technology. It sets what will truly be an immersive experience.
chicagostarmedia.com

Free family-friendly summer fun in Chicago

Summer in Chicago doesn’t have to break the bank. There are numerous ways for families to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer in the warmer months at no cost. Downtown Chicago is the perfect destination for spending a day without spending a dime. Visit Millennium Park in the morning when the sun is quietly rising to greet the Bean. Snap some family photos and selfies by the iconic sculpture, and then take a stroll through Lurie Garden to see the beautiful seasonal vegetation. Cool off by splashing through Crown Fountain, and then check out the enchanted children’s Play Garden in Maggie Daley Park.
honestcolumnist.com

Retired Channel 5 reporter Renee Ferguson lists 6-bedroom Kenwood home

Retired WMAQ-Ch. 5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson on Wednesday placed her longtime six-bedroom, 3,519-square-foot house in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood on the market for $1.85 million. Ferguson, 72, who has won multiple Emmy awards, retired from Channel 5 in 2008 after 21 years at the station and 35 years...
depauliaonline.com

Latinos for Sueños Festival this Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, Chicago hosted its first-ever outdoor Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park. This is the largest outdoor reggaeton Latino festival ever held downtown. With music that mixes reggae rhythms with hip-hop elements, as well as Spanish rapping. Thousands of festival-goers celebrated and danced at the one-stage...
fox32chicago.com

Cause of death revealed for Monty, beloved Chicago piping plover

CHICAGO - Just weeks after one of Chicago's beloved piping plovers died unexpectedly on a North Side beach, a cause of death has been determined. A necropsy was conducted by Lincoln Park Zoo after Monty's death on May 13, and found the bird died of a respiratory infection, according to a statement from zoo officials.
CBS Chicago

Statue commemorating victims of 1958 Our Lady of Angels fire returned to site of school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- December of this year will mark 64 years since a horrific fire at Our Lady of Angels school that killed 92 students and three nuns. But for the loved ones of the victims, the grief is still strong. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a piece of history honoring the victims is now back in its rightful place. The heartbreaking fire on Dec. 1, 1958, heavily damaged the school, at 909 N. Avers Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood It began at the foot of a stairwell, raced up the stairwell and through...
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
WGNtv.com

What’s the perfect temp to set your AC?

CHICAGO – While the arrival of warmer temperatures means Summer is near, it also means another battle is brewing when it comes to the thermostat. After all, the air conditioner is as much a part of summer as shorts and sunscreen. So, what is the perfect temperature to set...
matadornetwork.com

6 Small, Lakeside Towns Within Easy Driving Distance From Chicago

Lake Michigan is truly a ‘great’ lake, the fifth largest in the world, with a surface area of over 22,000 square miles and some 1,640 miles of shoreline. Chicago is the biggest city on the lake, but if you’re looking to escape the city for a long weekend of fun and relaxation, there are so many charming small towns along the banks.
WGN News

‘Love for Libi:’ 4-year-old girl, biologically programmed to love, raises awareness about Williams syndrome with boundless joy

CHICAGO — In the multiracial Nussbaum household on Chicago’s North Side, parents Eli, 45, and Amy, 41, are teaching their four children – two biological sons and two adopted daughters – that siblings don’t have to look alike to be family, and that their similarities outweigh their differences.    “We wanted to have a multiracial […]
NBC Chicago

Falling Tree Limb Lands Chicago Woman In Hospital

Sandra Mazuera’s Memorial Day picnic with friends took an unexpected turn this year when a small breeze led to an injury that landed her in the hospital. The 38-year-old Chicagoan was cleaning up her picnic at Lunt Beach in Loyola Park when a 15-pound tree branch crashed down on her head.
