Snow Ellet – “Can’t Hear The Phone”

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is going prehistoric and sprinkling in some fantasy whimsey this summer. The Dino & Dragons Stoll arrives July 23 and June 24 at Navy Pier. The Dino & Dragons Stroll is an interactive walk-through experience that brings visitors up close to the dinosaurs and dragons. Guests can expect life-size and lifelike creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, breathing movements, roars and many other details through state-of-the-art animatronics and sound technology. It sets what will truly be an immersive experience.
