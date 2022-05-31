Snow Ellet – “Can’t Hear The Phone”

Click here to read the full article. In a world where it often feels like too much all the time, Coldplay know they can’t fix you. But on a night when 50,0000+ fans packed into Soldier Field to see the group land their interplanetary pop spaceship during the first of back-to-back stadium shows in Chicago, they did everything they could to crank the joy meter past 11, if only for 2 hours. The band reached that level on Saturday night (May 28) with the help of trippy puppet duets, silly dances in custom space helmets, brightly blinking bracelets that lit up...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO