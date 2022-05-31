ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the most critically acclaimed games set in a galaxy far, far away. Players followed Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan, in his journey to kick-start the Jedi Order after Emperor Palpatine famously ordered them all slaughtered. His journey of self-discovery was one many gamers...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Monaghan
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Lucasfilm Boss Confirms Return to Sequel Trilogy in Future Movies

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been divisive amongst fans and some of the events and decisions are still being discussed in the fandom up to this day. There have been questions lately about whether the franchise will explore that era again someday considering that their current live-action shows are connected mostly to the prequel and original trilogies. Now, it looks like we finally have the answer.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Hints at Timeline of Future Movies

It's been more than two years since the last Star Wars film landed in theaters, and while the TV landscape of the galaxy far, far away continues to expand, there's a lot of uncertainty about the franchise's big-screen future. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently noted that upcoming films will be going "beyond" the events of the sequel trilogy, leading audiences to speculate that future films will take place after that point in time. However, her comments are vague enough that by saying new films will go "beyond" the sequel trilogy, she could merely mean new films will be moving away from those characters and events.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Celebration#Star Wars Day#Jedi Order#Video Game#Lucasfilm Games
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
NFL
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of Disney+’s New ‘Star Wars’ Show?

After nearly two decades of anticipation, Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally arrived on Disney+. The six episode series premiered its first two episodes a few hours earlier than expected online, as well as a special advance premiere at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, meaning both fans and critics have had a long couple of hours to really sit and marinate on the series, before delivering their reviews. Just kidding, of course, most of the East Coast hasn’t even woken up yet, so it’s a little early for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes score, or Metacritic score. But the first Obi-Wan Kenobi reviews are...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Real Identity of Vecna Revealed in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. The main villain of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is as sinister as the Mind Flayer, known as Vecna, as Dustin and Eddie named him with his liking to the character in the Dungeons & Dragons game that they play. The series finally revealed his real identity and it is a huge surprise for everyone. It also explains why Eleven is the only hope of humanity.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Has No Idea How The Series Will End

The third season of The Mandalorian is coming soon, with its new episodes announced to start releasing on Disney+ starting February of next year. The Star Wars series released a stunning new trailer during the recent Star Wars Celebration over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of where Din Djarin and Grogu’s new journey will take them.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Jude Law to Star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Series on Disney+

Disney+ has added another upcoming Star Wars series to its roster, with Jude Law set to star. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday that they are executive producing Star Wars: Skeleton Crew alongside the show’s co-creators Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Christopher Ford.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Month Revealed

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has an official release month. With Star Wars Celebration currently kicking off today, Lucasfilm is providing fans with updates on their favorite stars and streaming series. For instance, Star Wars: Andor announced its release date with its first teaser trailer, and now a month has been announced for when Mando and Grogu will be back in our lives. Instead of premiering at the end of 2022, Season 3 of The Mandalorian will board Disney+ in February 2023, as most likely the first Star Wars series to premiere in the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Ewan McGregor addresses racist comments to 'Obi-Wan' star Moses Ingram: 'You're no Star Wars fan in my mind'

Ewan McGregor is calling out "Star Wars" fans after "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Moses Ingram received racist comments online. "It seems that some of the fanbase … has decided to attack Moses Ingram online sending the most horrendous, racist DMs," McGregor said in a video posted to the official Star Wars Twitter account. "I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy