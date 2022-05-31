7 Year old took the family SUV on a joyride!

Both Portsmouth Police and Shawnee State Police responded to the Party Time Bar on 4th Street after a person with a gun was reported fighting with patrons. The subject was described as wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and the gun. Officers were able to locate the suspect’s possible address....
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting is under investigation after the victim showed up at a firehouse. Cincinnati Police say a man was shot about 12:30 a.m. on Linn Street near Liberty in the West End. Officers say the man was able to walk to a nearby fire station...
ROSS TWP., Greene County — A stretch of state Route 72 in Greene County was shut down for several hours Thursday morning after a box truck hauling beer overturned. >>PHOTOS: Box truck hauling beer overturns on ‘dangerous’ stretch of SR 72 in Greene Co. The crash happened...
HUBER HEIGHTS — A toddler was rushed to an area hospital after a near-drowning incident at a Huber Heights home Wednesday afternoon, according to police. >>Dayton men ID’s as victims dead after Clark Co. water rescue incident; Child, deputy hospitalized. Police and medics were called to the house...
CINCINNATI — A puppy that was rescued after being discovered with a hair tie around her muzzle causing deep wounds has officially been adopted. Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter took the dog in, who they later named Tiffany after their favorite '80s pop star. They said Tiffany was brought in...
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an overturned vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill. It is unknown if any injuries were sustained in the crash or if anyone is inside the vehicle. Police have blocked Hamilton Avenue while they investigate the scene. Authorities advise motorists to...
A 7-year-old boy was rescued when a boat capsized on an Ohio lake, but his dad and uncle died after trying to save him, according to police and media reports. The boat flipped in a private pond in Bethel Township on Sunday, May 29, with the boy and his father on board, the Journal-News reported. First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, and the caller said a 7-year-old and two adults were struggling in the water, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.
DAYTON, Ohio — An inmate being treated Wednesday at a hospital shot and killed a security guard after taking the guard’s gun, then took his own life in the hospital’s parking lot, police say. WHIO Channel 7 reports the the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the security...
HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT) - A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
DAYTON — An inmate receiving treatment at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed a security guard before shooting himself near the hospital emergency entrance Wednesday morning. Major Brian Johns said Thursday morning that the inmate, previously identified as Brian Booth, 30, of Miamisburg, was being treated for what was...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men attempted to rob a Rally’s at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two masked men wearing all black entered the Rally’s fast food restaurant on the 1100 block of South Smithville Road. At least one of the men had a gun. Police were called […]
The reading police are investing after multiple cars were shot. Officials say that just before 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area for a report of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle. Officers say they were told a car was sitting in the middle of the roadway and the occupants had fled the […]
CINCINNATI — Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile from Madisonville. Shamar Gentry, 11, left his home on Peabody Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday after having an argument with his mother and has not returned. Gentry is a 5-foot-tall Black child...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Departmenthas taken a woman into custody for stealing an English bulldog. Cincinnati police say the woman, Isis Allen, 30, entered an apartment in the 5600 block of Montgomery Road and took the animal before fleeing the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
NORWOOD, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a robbery turned violent in Norwood overnight Tuesday. Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street and Sherman Avenue. Police say it started as an aggravated robbery, and then escalated to gunfire. The man...
A Grove City woman has died after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park Monday morning. Grove City woman dies after being gored by bison …. Shooting, crash leaves 2 people dead on W. Broad …. Morning Forecast: June 1, 2022. Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone...
GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
