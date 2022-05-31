7 Year old took the family SUV on a joyride!

A 7-year-old boy was rescued when a boat capsized on an Ohio lake, but his dad and uncle died after trying to save him, according to police and media reports. The boat flipped in a private pond in Bethel Township on Sunday, May 29, with the boy and his father on board, the Journal-News reported. First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, and the caller said a 7-year-old and two adults were struggling in the water, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

