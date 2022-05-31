ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

7 Year old took the family SUV on a joyride!

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDashboard cameras captured 7-year-old Daniel Wittenback taking his family SUV...

kbmr.iheart.com

Comments / 4

Related
SCDNReports

Person with Gun Reported at Party Time Bar

Both Portsmouth Police and Shawnee State Police responded to the Party Time Bar on 4th Street after a person with a gun was reported fighting with patrons. The subject was described as wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and the gun. Officers were able to locate the suspect’s possible address....
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKRC

Victim shot in the West End goes to fire station for help

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting is under investigation after the victim showed up at a firehouse. Cincinnati Police say a man was shot about 12:30 a.m. on Linn Street near Liberty in the West End. Officers say the man was able to walk to a nearby fire station...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
City
Middletown, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of a flipped vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an overturned vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill. It is unknown if any injuries were sustained in the crash or if anyone is inside the vehicle. Police have blocked Hamilton Avenue while they investigate the scene. Authorities advise motorists to...
Centre Daily

Dad, uncle die after trying to save 7-year-old boy when boat capsizes, Ohio cops say

A 7-year-old boy was rescued when a boat capsized on an Ohio lake, but his dad and uncle died after trying to save him, according to police and media reports. The boat flipped in a private pond in Bethel Township on Sunday, May 29, with the boy and his father on board, the Journal-News reported. First responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, and the caller said a 7-year-old and two adults were struggling in the water, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Joyride#Vehicles
WKRC

12-year-old fires gun, robs gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT) - A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
HARTFORD, MI
WDTN

Armed suspects attempt fast food heist

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men attempted to rob a Rally’s at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two masked men wearing all black entered the Rally’s fast food restaurant on the 1100 block of South Smithville Road. At least one of the men had a gun. Police were called […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WDTN

Missing Xenia man with dementia found safe

Police said on Facebook that 75-year-old Chester Wayne Mahaffey walked away from his home in Xenia, saying he wanted directions to Adams County. Mahaffey has dementia.
WLWT 5

Police searching for Madisonville runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile from Madisonville. Shamar Gentry, 11, left his home on Peabody Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday after having an argument with his mother and has not returned. Gentry is a 5-foot-tall Black child...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest woman for stealing English bulldog

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Departmenthas taken a woman into custody for stealing an English bulldog. Cincinnati police say the woman, Isis Allen, 30, entered an apartment in the 5600 block of Montgomery Road and took the animal before fleeing the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Theft suspect eludes police twice

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One man shot in the head overnight

NORWOOD, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a robbery turned violent in Norwood overnight Tuesday. Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street and Sherman Avenue. Police say it started as an aggravated robbery, and then escalated to gunfire. The man...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver

GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
GREENDALE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy