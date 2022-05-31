ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

By Kloee Sander
1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday. At 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets, just south...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 4

2thrhead1
3d ago

wow even the cops give little kids trumped up charges in Nebraska for one it's burglary and maybe at the most possession of stolen firearms!!!! how are you adding possession of a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun when it's obvious that they burglarize the house and stole the weapons you made two charges out of one thing!!!! can not wait to get out of this prison state!!! hopefully they can get some probation and turn there life around before Nebraska's failed rehabilitation system fails these people also!!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
klin.com

24 Year Old Man Arrested After Lincoln Standoff

A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man in custody after standoff in Lincoln, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody after a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Lincoln, authorities say. Law enforcement found 24-year-old Jesse Salamanca hunkered down in a locked room, said Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin. Salamanca was taken into custody...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff situation in central Lincoln ended with an arrest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshals and Lincoln Police surrounded a house near 13th & D Streets for several hours Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 6 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Lpd#Police#Law Enforcement#Lincoln#Koln Rrb
1011now.com

Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the public can help identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run late Thursday night. Kimberly George told 10/11 her son’s 2009 Ford Focus was parked near 25th and Dudley Streets in Lincoln when it was hit around 11:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man arrested in deadly crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested in Grand Island on Friday, almost three weeks after a deadly crash near Wood River. On May 16, a Nissan Altima struck an Indian Challenger motorcycle near Highway 30 and Burwick Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Kent Redwine, was pronounced...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police arrest motorist for suspended license, drug violations

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist Wednesday night for driving under suspension and drug offenses. An officer observed a silver van southbound near 6th and Tonka Lane at about 9 p.m. with no front license plate, but with a rear plate. After the vehicle pulled into the lot of a restaurant, a male walked into the restaurant to place an order.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Group of teens found carrying stolen guns in alley, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of teens were found Monday with guns that had been stolen over the weekend, Lincoln Police say. Around 8:01 a.m., officers were sent to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets on the report of a burglary. A resident told officers that two...
1011now.com

LPD: $35,000 in model trains stolen from garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a report of a burglary near 63rd and X Streets. The 63-year-old victim told police someone stole $35,000 worth of model trains from the detached garage they were renting. LPD said there were no signs of forced entry. The...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man arrested after threats toward father, children

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area were called for a report of threats to a man and his children. The Lincoln Police Department was called around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of N 21st and O Streets on a report of threats. LPD...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island home riddled with bullets during shooting incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are searching for a gunman after a home was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday, in the 100 block of West 14th Street. According to Grand Island Police, an on duty officer was about five blocks from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

$35,000 worth of model trains stolen from garage, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Model trains worth around $35,000 were stolen from a garage at an apartment complex near 63rd and X Streets, Lincoln Police say. Around 10:48 a.m. on Friday, the victim reported that his model trains had been stolen. The 63-year-old told police that the trains were...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man arrested on burglary and strangulation charges

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was arrested Wednesday morning, following an altercation at his former residence. The incident happened in the early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of East 5th Street. Hastings Police said Jorge Villegas-Exiga, 41, kicked down the back door of the residence to gain...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced on meth charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court on meth charges. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Trenton D. Washington was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha residents react to crash, chase suspect

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy