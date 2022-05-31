LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court on meth charges. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Trenton D. Washington was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.

