ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Woman whose dog was found tied up, starved pleads not guilty

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un3BI_0fvrhmaV00

A woman who is accused of animal cruelty after her dog was found in deplorable conditions entered a plea of not guilty in court Tuesday.

According to the report , the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the caller who tipped them off of the dog's abuse saved the pet's life.

The dog was found tied up and eating rocks because it was starved to death.

“The dog ate rocks and was starving to death literally and it ate rocks. Blanca was so infested with fleas that she was bleeding from several areas of her body. She's underweight, was panting heavily with such a tight tether, no shade, and couldn't even reach what's being called a water bowl which was infested by fleas."
Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Marceno said that the dog’s name was Blanca and after deputies found her, they untied her gave her water, and took her into animal services. Blanca’s temperature was reportedly at 103 degrees and needed a blood transfusion.

The 37-year-old owner Carmela Velazco faced an animal cruelty charge and entered a not guilty plea in court and her new court date has been scheduled for July 6th at 1:30 PM.

Comments / 4

bonnie
3d ago

Thank you to the caller who saved the dog. As far as the owner(?) she is never allowed to have a pet and God forbid if she has a baby.

Reply
3
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of kidnapping 3 in Lehigh Acres arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he held three people as hostages inside of a Lehigh Acres home. Leo Feliz faces one county of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed occupied burglary with a battery, three counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Lee County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday evening for the molestation in 2020 of a child his mother had once babysat. According to state attorney documents, Alfredo Alejandro Navarrete, 34, of Villas, received his life sentence after a two-day trial led a jury to find him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested in Lely Resort faces out-of-county drug charges

A man with multiple active warrants out of Lee and Charlotte counties faces charges including drug trafficking after his arrest in Lely Resort on Wednesday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Zachary Murray, 28, in the 9400 block of Triangle Boulevard and arrested him on warrants for charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking by possession in amphetamine, driving while license suspended, revoked, or canceled, and petit theft.
LELY RESORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County felon faces drug trafficking, possession charges

A felon was arrested in East Naples Wednesday night after deputies say she was found with fentanyl and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine after being pulled over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 20.5 grams of meth inside the purse Jennifer Faye Sanders, 42, was carrying when they pulled her over for going through a stop sign on US-41 East in East Naples around 9:15 p.m. Deputies also uncovered 3.5 grams of fentanyl inside her vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Starved#Temperature#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Man who shot dog in Naples dog park faces a judge

The pit bull shot over the weekend at a Naples dog park is doing well. Tyson McCord admitted to the shooting because he said the pit bull was attacking his dog. McCord appeared in court this Wednesday afternoon after turning himself in to Naples police on Tuesday. Dog owners are...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of Lehigh Acres hot dog stand owner

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a hot dog stand owner in Lehigh Acres. Deputies arrested 25-year-old James William Gonzalez after they say he shot Kelvis Maiguel while he was working. Maiguel is a well-known hot dog stand owner at Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy