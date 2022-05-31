ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, governor says

 3 days ago

May 31 (Reuters) - A Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank in the frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Tuesday.

In a post on the Telegram app, he urged local residents not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes from the acid tank.

Gaidai added a photo in which a large pink cloud could be seen over apartment buildings. He did not provide information on any casualties.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

