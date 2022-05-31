Whoopi Goldberg Tells NRA to “Give Up” the AR-15 on ‘The View’: “You Can’t Have It Anymore”

Whoopi Goldberg has a message for the NRA: no more AR-15s. During a conversation about the police response to the horrific Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The View co-host directly addressed the gun rights group, demanding they ban the assault weapon used in the shooting, which killed 19 students and two adults.

Goldberg told her co-hosts, “Listen: this AR-15’s got to go,” as the in-studio audience erupted into applause. She then mentioned “the people up in Buffalo,” referring to the mass shooting that took place just days before the tragedy in Uvalde, when a gunman killed 10 people and injured 3 at a supermarket in the upstate New York with an AR-15 style rifle.

Explaining that there are “too many lives at stake,” and “too many damn little kids” also lost to gun violence, Goldberg said, “I’m sick of seeing people talk about, ‘Well, we should do something.'”

Directly addressing the NRA, Goldberg snapped, “I don’t care, NRA. You’ve got to give that gun up. You can have your other yee-haw guns, whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner.

“This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for,” she continued. “And you can’t have it anymore. And I’m not even going to tell you how pissed I am that so many folks are saying, ‘Well, you can’t have what you need for your body. Forget my body. You can’t have this gun because it kills people and children, and I’m sick of it.”

Goldberg suggested voting could be the fix we need, although she admitted, “I don’t know what it’s gonna to take. Maybe it’s just gonna take us to vote the right people in. Maybe it’s us going out to vote and getting the right people in there, because this is some B.S. … I’m sick of seeing kids die because people are not paying attention.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC. Watch Goldberg’s comments in full in the video above.