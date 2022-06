ORLANDO, Fla. - A system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season – and it's taking aim at Florida. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of Central and Southern Florida, including Polk, Osceola and Brevard counties, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says the system, which could become Tropical Storm Alex on Friday, will bring big rain to our area on Saturday. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO