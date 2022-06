Sam Vitale was playing baseball a year ago, but on Sunday, he committed to Oakland University to join the school’s men’s cross country and track and field teams. “I really didn’t even have a set plan to run in college at the beginning of the school year, I had no idea I’d be running in college,” Vitale said. “A bunch of coaches just started contacting me and I started talking with them and going on campus visits. That’s when the process started.”

SAINT CLAIR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO