The Shape of Streaming to Come: Cannes Film Festival 2022 Final Report

This year’s Cannes Film Festival — Decider’s first year at the most highly-regarded film festival on the planet — generated a whole lot of good and precious little great, a paltriness I’ve chosen to blame on the COVID reverse-bottleneck, the pause in production during 2020 now coming back around. For your humble critic, the ostensibly top-of-the-line Competition slate yielded maybe one masterpiece (looking at you, James Gray’s Armageddon Time ) and multiple misfires going beyond mere badness and verging into the morally offensive (though the Black-suffering drama Tori and Lokita and the sex-worker-murder thriller Holy Spider both, inexplicably, have their proponents). As is tradition, the awards have all been given to the wrong movies, Ruben Östlund’s broadly-pitched class satire Triangle of Sadness taking the highest honors in a rare back-to-back Palme d’Or victory following up on his 2017 win for The Square . During the more dire screenings of a middling festival, I was reassured that next year would undoubtedly bring a bumper crop of smashes from heavy-hitter auteurs.

But there’s no use grumbling, not when you can spend the mornings gazing pensively out onto the sapphire waves of the Mediterranean and the evenings trying not to embarrass yourself in cocktail-party chit-chat with Julianne Moore. And as for the films themselves, the sidebar programs offered a higher-than-usual volume of excellence, such as a fantastic voyage into the human body — I’m not talking about the latest from David Cronenberg, believe it or not — and a psychological profile steeped in lush fantasy. Some of the dozen titles featured below already have theatrical distribution deals for the US, and will make their way online as 2022 rolls on; others have yet to be picked up, likely fodder for major streamers in a post-festival feeding frenzy of dealmaking. (You’d be surprised how many of the best Netflix foreign acquisitions made their first splash in the Palais des Festivals.) Read on for a breakdown covering 12 of the most promising premieres from the sunny south of France, where the best use of one’s time is still sitting indoors, in the dark, for hours at a time.