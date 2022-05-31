ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warwick police seek to identify pair connected to shoplifting incident

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s...

origin.turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Taunton police respond to hoax barricade call

(WJAR) — The Taunton Police Department responded to a hoax call on Thursday that alleged a person had harmed others and was barricaded inside a home. Police say the call said the barricaded suspect was at a home on Hart Street. The department says it established a perimeter and...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket police ask public to help identify man in armed robbery

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance images and video of a man involved in an armed robbery at Seasons Corner Market on May 25. The man demanded the clerk open the drawer and displayed a knife, according to Detective Sgt. Patrick McGourty. McGourty said...
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

'WHAT HAPPENED?' Four months later, Johnston teen's shooting death ‘still under investigation’

Rhonda Brewster can’t stop thinking about her son’s eyeglasses. “His glasses were missing for about two weeks,” she said, touching the rims of her own glasses. “There’s just a lot of questions,” Brewster said. “A child who wears glasses like I do all the time … He was shot in his right eye. How do his glasses come off his face? And by the time we found them, they were perfectly in tact. What happened? Did they get into an argument?”
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Reid J. Rawlinson, 21, of 59 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. Brian K. Moore, 62, of 1146 Main St., Richmond, was charged May 20 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Child struck in driveway of East Providence home

East Providence police said Tuesday that a child was struck by a family member's car in the driveway of a home. Police did not give the exact address, but they said it happened in the Rumford section at about 5:30 p.m. It wasn't immediately known how seriously the child was...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Public tip leads to arrest in 2017 New Haven homicide: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who has been arrested multiple times on gun charges now faces a murder charge. New Haven police arrested 31-year-old Treyvon Battle for the murder of 28-year-old Norman Boone. Back in May 2017, police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets for calls of shots fired. Two […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrest Man on Firearm Charges following a Call for a Person Shot

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police seek public’s help finding missing Dorchester girl, 16

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4700. Boston police are seeking the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester. Thiaoma Bijou was last seen Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 7 a.m., after she left home to attend school...
BOSTON, MA

