Warwick police seek to identify pair connected to shoplifting incident

Rhonda Brewster can’t stop thinking about her son’s eyeglasses. “His glasses were missing for about two weeks,” she said, touching the rims of her own glasses. “There’s just a lot of questions,” Brewster said. “A child who wears glasses like I do all the time … He was shot in his right eye. How do his glasses come off his face? And by the time we found them, they were perfectly in tact. What happened? Did they get into an argument?”

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO