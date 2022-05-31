ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Woman assaulted officers after strangling a woman, Norfolk police says

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman was arrested in Norfolk after she was caught on camera strangling a woman.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), Kimberly Doyle, 33, was arrested on Friday after she was accused of strangling a woman at her home.

The release stated that the incident with Doyle was captured by surveillance and she was placed under arrest for strangling the victim.

While officers were attempting to place Doyle under arrest, she assaulted multiple officers and damaged officer equipment. The type of equipment and extent of the damage was not specified by the release. Additional charges of obstructing a peace officer, third-degree assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest were added resulting from her alleged behavior.

Doyle was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

#Norfolk Police#Strangling#Missouri River#Violent Crime#Npd#Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
